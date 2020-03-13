All Philly, suburban schools to close for two weeks, Gov. Wolf orders

All Pennsylvania K-12 schools must close for the next two weeks as state officials aim to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closures at 3 p.m. Friday – one hour after Philadelphia officials reluctantly announced their intention to shutter the School District of Philadelphia through March 27.

As late as 1 p.m., city officials insisted they would not close schools because their operations were a critical component to city's ability to function. They noted that children appear less vulnerable to COVID-19.

But they ultimately decided to shutter them due to staffing shortages caused by suburban closures.

"We're not closing because of the coronavirus," Superintendent William Hite said. "If in fact that was the reason, this decision would have been made a long time ago."



Their reasons wouldn't matter, as Wolf soon ordered all schools to close. He issued a statement noting that state officials recognize the "trying" impact coronavirus is having on communities.

First and foremost, my top priority as governor – and that of our education leaders – must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities.

As such, I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks. Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements. The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing.

There are currently 33 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including three in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania received a federal waiver allowing eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students in "drive-through" or "grab and go" settings.

Philly officials are working to prepare recreation centers to provide meals and other activities for public school students. Managing Director Brian Abernathy compared it to the operation the city runs at rec centers during the summer. But instead of having months to plan, city officials now have 24 hours.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged the closures could force single-parents to take off work, potentially placing them in a financial bind.

