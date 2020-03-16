More Health:

March 16, 2020

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders

City allows establishments to remain open

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close Photo by rawpixel/Unsplash

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all bars and dine-in restaurants in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to close at 12:01 a.m. Monday in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

All bars and dine-in restaurants in the four suburban Philadelphia counties must close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered late Sunday night.

The action is his latest attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. 

Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery and drive-through options may continue to operate such services, but otherwise all establishments must temporarily close for 14 days in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. The order also impacts Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh. 

But Philly establishments may remain open.

The order comes after Wolf urged the establishments to close on their own volition in recent days as part of recommended social distancing efforts. But many ignored his request.

Businesses that do not adhere to the policy could face enforcement actions, state officials said.

"Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily," Wolf said in a statement.

"I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step."


Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Restaurants Bars Montgomery County COVID-19 Bucks County Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Movies

Missing the games? Here are the best sports movies, TV shows and documentaries to stream
brockmire_031320_usat

Illness

Second coronavirus patient in New Jersey dies as statewide cases spike to 98
Coronavirus New Jersey

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved