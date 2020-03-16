All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders

All bars and dine-in restaurants in the four suburban Philadelphia counties must close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered late Sunday night.

The action is his latest attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery and drive-through options may continue to operate such services, but otherwise all establishments must temporarily close for 14 days in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. The order also impacts Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh.

But Philly establishments may remain open.

The order comes after Wolf urged the establishments to close on their own volition in recent days as part of recommended social distancing efforts. But many ignored his request.

Businesses that do not adhere to the policy could face enforcement actions, state officials said.

"Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily," Wolf said in a statement.

"I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step."



