More Health:

March 15, 2020

Gov. Tom Wolf urges bars, restaurants to close in Philly suburbs to limit coronavirus spread

Social distancing restrictions enacted in Bucks, Chester counties

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
beer glass unsplash mnm.all/Unsplash

All bars and restaurants in the four Philadelphia suburban counties should temporarily close to help limit coronavirus spread, Gov. Tom Wolf urged Saturday. 

Wolf enacted mitigation efforts in Bucks and Chester counties – just as he previously has done in Montgomery and Delaware counties. Those efforts urge all non-essential businesses to close for a two-week period. 

RELATED STORY: Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures

Wolf issued further guidance Saturday defining non-essential businesses after some initial confusion in Montgomery and Delaware counties. They include bars, recreation centers, golf courses, entertainment venues, hair salons, spas and shopping malls. Restaurants also should close except for take-out or delivery options. 

Essential services, including pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations, should remain open. 

Additionally, all state liquor stores in those four counties will be closed by Tuesday. All 88 stores will remain open on Sunday. But they will phase out from there. 

As of Saturday, Pennsylvania had 47 coronavirus cases, including 20 in Montgomery County. Delaware County had six COVID-19 cases while Bucks County had three and Chester County had two. Philadelphia had four.  

The new social distancing efforts in Bucks and Chester counties take effect Sunday. 

"We have initiated these actions in places where we have confirmed evidence of risk, like Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, and Chester counties, and we will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds to determine if and when we will do this in other counties in Pennsylvania," Wolf said in a statement. "Individuals, businesses, and communities across Pennsylvania are already stepping up to the challenge. If we succeed in slowing the spread of COVID-19, it will be because we all do our part.”


Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Infectious Disease Restaurants Tom Wolf Bars Montgomery County COVID-19 Bucks County Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Movies

Missing the games? Here are the best sports movies, TV shows and documentaries to stream
brockmire_031320_usat

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved