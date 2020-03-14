Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures

March 14, 2020
Philadelphia officials announced designated meal sites for students home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as limited recreation centers nd the closure of all Free Library locations Saturday's daily coronavirus briefing.
School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite spoke at the briefing and announced that 30 schools across the district will provide breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for kids that need to get meals.
The official list of sites follows a morning when misinformation circulated on social media about where these meals would be available, a problem which Hite addressed.
"Please consider your sites when sharing information," Hite said at Saturday's briefing while providing the officials of school meal sites.
The locations are available on the school district's website and in the table below.
|School Meal Site
|Address
|Dr. Ethel Allen School
|3200 W. Lehigh Avenue
|Add B. Anderson School
|1034 S. 60th Street
|John Barry Elementary School
|5900 Race Street
|Mary McLeod Bethune School
|3301 Old York Road
|Cayuga School
|4344-4358 N. 5th Street
|Jay Cooke Elementary School
|1300 W. Louden Street
|William Cramp School
|3449 N. Mascher Street
|A.L. Fitzpatrick School
|11061 Knights Road
|Benjamin Franklin School
|5737 Rising Sun Avenue
|Edward Gideon School
|2817 W. Glenwood Avenue
|Andrew Hamilton School
|5640 Spruce Street
|William H. Hunter School
|2400 N. Front Street
|John B. Kelly School
|5116 Pulaski Street
|Martin Luther King High School
|6100 Stenton Avenue
|Alain Locke School
|4550 Haverford Avenue
|William H. Loesche School
|595 Tomlinson Road
|William C. Longstreth School
|5700 Willows Avenue
|James R. Ludlow School
|550 W. Master Street
|Mayfair School
|3001 Princeton Avenue
|Delaplaine McDaniel School
|1801 S. 22nd Street
|General George G. Meade School
|1600 N. 18th Street
|James Rhoads School
|4901 Parrish Street
|Roxborough High School
|6498 Ridge Avenue
|George Sharswood School
|2300 S. 2nd Street
|Solomon Solis-Cohen School
|7001 Horrocks Street
|Allen M. Stearne School
|1655 Unity Street
|James J. Sullivan School
|5300 Ditman Street
|Tilden Middle School
|6601 Elmwood Avenue
|Vare-Washington Elementary School
|1198 S. 5th Street
|John H. Webster School
|3400 Frankford Avenue
It also was announced that 50 Philadelphia recreation centers and six older adult centers will remain open during specified hours. Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, on Saturday said while most recreation centers will be closed as a precaution because of the coronavirus, at designated locations children 18 years old and younger will be able to get meals during the week and participate in activities.
These rec centers, listed in the table below and on the PPR website, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be distributed at 3 p.m. each afternoon, and "drop-in activities" will be offered. The six older adult centers will remain open on their regular schedules for meal service.
|Parks & Recreation Site
|Address
|Athletic Recreation Center
|1400 N. 26th Street
|Belfield Recreation Center
|2109 W. Chew Avenue
|Bridesburg Recreation Center
|4601 Richmond Street
|Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center
|2551 N. 22nd Street
|Christy Recreation Center
|728 S. 55th Street
|Clemente Playground
|1800 Wallace Street
|Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
|280 Cobbs Creek Parkway
|Cohocksink Recreation Center
|2901 Cedar Street
|Daniel E Rumph II Recreation Center Playground
|100 E. Johnson Street
|Dorothy Emanuel Playground
|8500 Pickering Street
|East Passyunk Recreation Center
|1025 Mifflin Street
|Francis Myers Recreation Center
|5801 Kingsessing Avenue
|Feltonville Recreation Center
|221 E Wyoming Ave # 231
|Fox Chase Recreation Center
|7901 Ridgeway Street
|Gambrel Recreation Center
|1900 Wakeling Street
|Hank Gathers Recreation Center
|2501-2519 W. Diamond Street
|Guerin Recreation Center
|2201 S. 16th Street
|Happy Hollow Playground
|4800 Wayne Avenue
|Hawthorne Cultural Center
|1200 Carpenter Street
|Houseman Playground
|5091 Summerdale Avenue
|J. Finnegan Playground
|6801 Grovers Avenue
|Jardel Recreation Center
|1400 Cottman Avenue
|Kendrick Recreation Center
|5822-5824 Ridge Avenue
|Kingsessing Recreation Center
|4901 Kingsessing Avenue
|Lawncrest Recreation Center
|6000 Rising Sun Avenue
|Lee Cultural Center
|328 Haverford Avenue
|Lonnie Young Recreation Center
|1100 E. Chelten Avenue
|Marian Anderson Recreation Center
|740 S. 17th Street
|Max Meyers Recreation Center
|1601 Hellerman Street
|McVeigh Recreation Center
|400-464 E. Ontario Street
|Miles Mack Playground
|732 N. 36th St #66
|Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
|2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue
|Murphy Recreation Center
|300 Shunk Street
|Olney Recreation Center
|100 E. Godfrey Avenue
|Palmer Playground
|3035 Comly Road
|Palumbo Recreation Center
|725 S. 10th Street
|Pelbano Recreation Center
|8101 Bustleton Avenue
|Piccoli Playground
|1501 E. Bristol Street
|Rivera Recreation Center
|3201 N. 5th Street
|Samuel Recreation Center
|3539 Gaul Street
|Shepard Recreation Center
|5700 Haverford Avenue
|Simons Recreation Center
|7200 Woolston Avenue
|Starr Garden Playground
|600-644 Lombard Street
|Towey Playground
|1832 N. Howard Street
|Tustin Recreation Center
|5901-5929 W. Columbia Avenue
|Vare Recreation Center
|2600 Morris Street
|Vogt Playground
|4131 Unruh Avenue
|Water Tower Recreation Center
|209-299 E. Hartwell Lane
|Wharton Square
|2300 Wharton Street
|Zeihler Playground
|200-264 E. Olney Avenue
Ott Lovell stressed the rec centers will not be providing child care for students.
"This is not a day care replacement or substitution," Ott Lovell said.
Dr. Tom Farley, the Philadelphia health commissioner, announced that the number of COVID-19 patients in Philadelphia has increased by one from Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia to four. The new patient is a woman in her 30s, who is staying at home.
Farley also said that there continues to be a lack of tests in Philadelphia, which is part of larger national issue. Of the national issue, Farley said "That is real and it is effecting our ability to test people in Philadelphia. We know we are not testing enough people."
Also on Saturday, the Free Library of Philadelphia announced it would be closing all of its branches at the end of the day Saturday. Library staff will report to work on Monday.
In a letter posted to the Free Library's website, president Siobhan A Reardon, said the public libraries would remain closed through March 29, at least.
"If you have physical library materials checked out, don't worry: all loan periods and holds will be extended until we reopen," Reardon said. "We will also be fully refunding any paid tickets for Free Library and Rosenbach events previously scheduled to occur during this period."
In the meantime, Philadelphia residents were redirected to the Free Library's digital collections and databases and reminded that library card holders have access to the digital edition of the New York Times.
The health and safety of our staff and customers are our utmost priority. In the interest of limiting the impact and spread of COVID-19, all Free Library locations will be closed to the public March 15-29, at which point we will reevaluate.— Free Library of Philadelphia (@FreeLibrary) March 14, 2020
More here: https://t.co/K4baPZjCQz pic.twitter.com/1aHka8IiTv
Mayor Jim Kenney's repeated the message he has maintained throughout the coronavirus crisis, urging Philadelphia residents to remain calm and support the economy and those in the service industry which are both suffering now.
"Stay calm and move forward. At some point in time this will end," Kenney said. "Go out to dinner and tip your waiter."
