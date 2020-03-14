Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures

Philadelphia officials announced designated meal sites for students home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as limited recreation centers nd the closure of all Free Library locations Saturday's daily coronavirus briefing.

School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite spoke at the briefing and announced that 30 schools across the district will provide breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for kids that need to get meals.

The official list of sites follows a morning when misinformation circulated on social media about where these meals would be available, a problem which Hite addressed.

"Please consider your sites when sharing information," Hite said at Saturday's briefing while providing the officials of school meal sites.

The locations are available on the school district's website and in the table below.

School Meal Site Address Dr. Ethel Allen School 3200 W. Lehigh Avenue Add B. Anderson School 1034 S. 60th Street John Barry Elementary School 5900 Race Street Mary McLeod Bethune School 3301 Old York Road Cayuga School 4344-4358 N. 5th Street Jay Cooke Elementary School 1300 W. Louden Street William Cramp School 3449 N. Mascher Street A.L. Fitzpatrick School 11061 Knights Road Benjamin Franklin School 5737 Rising Sun Avenue Edward Gideon School 2817 W. Glenwood Avenue Andrew Hamilton School 5640 Spruce Street William H. Hunter School 2400 N. Front Street John B. Kelly School 5116 Pulaski Street Martin Luther King High School 6100 Stenton Avenue Alain Locke School 4550 Haverford Avenue William H. Loesche School 595 Tomlinson Road William C. Longstreth School 5700 Willows Avenue James R. Ludlow School 550 W. Master Street Mayfair School 3001 Princeton Avenue Delaplaine McDaniel School 1801 S. 22nd Street General George G. Meade School 1600 N. 18th Street James Rhoads School 4901 Parrish Street Roxborough High School 6498 Ridge Avenue George Sharswood School 2300 S. 2nd Street Solomon Solis-Cohen School 7001 Horrocks Street Allen M. Stearne School 1655 Unity Street James J. Sullivan School 5300 Ditman Street Tilden Middle School 6601 Elmwood Avenue Vare-Washington Elementary School 1198 S. 5th Street John H. Webster School 3400 Frankford Avenue

It also was announced that 50 Philadelphia recreation centers and six older adult centers will remain open during specified hours. Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, on Saturday said while most recreation centers will be closed as a precaution because of the coronavirus, at designated locations children 18 years old and younger will be able to get meals during the week and participate in activities.

These rec centers, listed in the table below and on the PPR website, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be distributed at 3 p.m. each afternoon, and "drop-in activities" will be offered. The six older adult centers will remain open on their regular schedules for meal service.

Parks & Recreation Site Address Athletic Recreation Center 1400 N. 26th Street Belfield Recreation Center 2109 W. Chew Avenue Bridesburg Recreation Center 4601 Richmond Street Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center 2551 N. 22nd Street Christy Recreation Center 728 S. 55th Street Clemente Playground 1800 Wallace Street Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway Cohocksink Recreation Center 2901 Cedar Street Daniel E Rumph II Recreation Center Playground 100 E. Johnson Street Dorothy Emanuel Playground 8500 Pickering Street East Passyunk Recreation Center 1025 Mifflin Street Francis Myers Recreation Center 5801 Kingsessing Avenue Feltonville Recreation Center 221 E Wyoming Ave # 231 Fox Chase Recreation Center 7901 Ridgeway Street Gambrel Recreation Center 1900 Wakeling Street Hank Gathers Recreation Center 2501-2519 W. Diamond Street Guerin Recreation Center 2201 S. 16th Street Happy Hollow Playground 4800 Wayne Avenue Hawthorne Cultural Center 1200 Carpenter Street Houseman Playground 5091 Summerdale Avenue J. Finnegan Playground 6801 Grovers Avenue Jardel Recreation Center 1400 Cottman Avenue Kendrick Recreation Center 5822-5824 Ridge Avenue Kingsessing Recreation Center 4901 Kingsessing Avenue Lawncrest Recreation Center 6000 Rising Sun Avenue Lee Cultural Center 328 Haverford Avenue Lonnie Young Recreation Center 1100 E. Chelten Avenue Marian Anderson Recreation Center 740 S. 17th Street Max Meyers Recreation Center 1601 Hellerman Street McVeigh Recreation Center 400-464 E. Ontario Street Miles Mack Playground 732 N. 36th St #66 Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue Murphy Recreation Center 300 Shunk Street Olney Recreation Center 100 E. Godfrey Avenue Palmer Playground 3035 Comly Road Palumbo Recreation Center 725 S. 10th Street Pelbano Recreation Center 8101 Bustleton Avenue Piccoli Playground 1501 E. Bristol Street Rivera Recreation Center 3201 N. 5th Street Samuel Recreation Center 3539 Gaul Street Shepard Recreation Center 5700 Haverford Avenue Simons Recreation Center 7200 Woolston Avenue Starr Garden Playground 600-644 Lombard Street Towey Playground 1832 N. Howard Street Tustin Recreation Center 5901-5929 W. Columbia Avenue Vare Recreation Center 2600 Morris Street Vogt Playground 4131 Unruh Avenue Water Tower Recreation Center 209-299 E. Hartwell Lane Wharton Square 2300 Wharton Street Zeihler Playground 200-264 E. Olney Avenue

Ott Lovell stressed the rec centers will not be providing child care for students.



"This is not a day care replacement or substitution," Ott Lovell said.

Dr. Tom Farley, the Philadelphia health commissioner, announced that the number of COVID-19 patients in Philadelphia has increased by one from Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia to four. The new patient is a woman in her 30s, who is staying at home.

Farley also said that there continues to be a lack of tests in Philadelphia, which is part of larger national issue. Of the national issue, Farley said "That is real and it is effecting our ability to test people in Philadelphia. We know we are not testing enough people."

Also on Saturday, the Free Library of Philadelphia announced it would be closing all of its branches at the end of the day Saturday. Library staff will report to work on Monday.

In a letter posted to the Free Library's website, president Siobhan A Reardon, said the public libraries would remain closed through March 29, at least.

"If you have physical library materials checked out, don't worry: all loan periods and holds will be extended until we reopen," Reardon said. "We will also be fully refunding any paid tickets for Free Library and Rosenbach events previously scheduled to occur during this period."



In the meantime, Philadelphia residents were redirected to the Free Library's digital collections and databases and reminded that library card holders have access to the digital edition of the New York Times.

Mayor Jim Kenney's repeated the message he has maintained throughout the coronavirus crisis, urging Philadelphia residents to remain calm and support the economy and those in the service industry which are both suffering now.

"Stay calm and move forward. At some point in time this will end," Kenney said. "Go out to dinner and tip your waiter."