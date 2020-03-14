More News:

March 14, 2020

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures

The Department of Public Health announced one new case of coronavirus – a woman in her 30s – increasing the citywide total to four

By Allie Miller
The City of Philadelphia shared a public health update Saturday in a daily coronavirus update with government officials. There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, the libraries will close, and students will have access to free meals during the days of school closures.

Philadelphia officials announced designated meal sites for students home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as limited recreation centers nd the closure of all Free Library locations Saturday's daily coronavirus briefing.

School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite spoke at the briefing and announced that 30 schools across the district will provide breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for kids that need to get meals.

The official list of sites follows a morning when misinformation circulated on social media about where these meals would be available, a problem which Hite addressed.

"Please consider your sites when sharing information," Hite said at Saturday's briefing while providing the officials of school meal sites.

The locations are available on the school district's website and in the table below.

School Meal Site Address
Dr. Ethel Allen School 3200 W. Lehigh Avenue
Add B. Anderson School 1034 S. 60th Street
John Barry Elementary School 5900 Race Street
Mary McLeod Bethune School 3301 Old York Road
Cayuga School 4344-4358 N. 5th Street
Jay Cooke Elementary School 1300 W. Louden Street
William Cramp School 3449 N. Mascher Street 
A.L. Fitzpatrick School 11061 Knights Road
Benjamin Franklin School 5737 Rising Sun Avenue
Edward Gideon School 2817 W. Glenwood Avenue
Andrew Hamilton School 5640 Spruce Street
William H. Hunter School 2400 N. Front Street
John B. Kelly School 5116 Pulaski Street
Martin Luther King High School 6100 Stenton Avenue
Alain Locke School 4550 Haverford Avenue
William H. Loesche School 595 Tomlinson Road
William C. Longstreth School 5700 Willows Avenue
James R. Ludlow School 550 W. Master Street
Mayfair School 3001 Princeton Avenue
Delaplaine McDaniel School 1801 S. 22nd Street
General George G. Meade School 1600 N. 18th Street
James Rhoads School 4901 Parrish Street
Roxborough High School 6498 Ridge Avenue
George Sharswood School 2300 S. 2nd Street
Solomon Solis-Cohen School 7001 Horrocks Street
Allen M. Stearne School 1655 Unity Street
James J. Sullivan School 5300 Ditman Street
Tilden Middle School 6601 Elmwood Avenue
Vare-Washington Elementary School 1198 S. 5th Street
John H. Webster School 3400 Frankford Avenue

It also was announced that 50 Philadelphia recreation centers and six older adult centers will remain open during specified hours. Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, on Saturday said while most recreation centers will be closed as a precaution because of the coronavirus, at designated locations children 18 years old and younger will be able to get meals during the week and participate in activities.

These rec centers, listed in the table below and on the PPR website, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be distributed at 3 p.m. each afternoon, and "drop-in activities" will be offered. The six older adult centers will remain open on their regular schedules for meal service.

Parks & Recreation Site Address
Athletic Recreation Center 1400 N. 26th Street 
Belfield Recreation Center 2109 W. Chew Avenue
Bridesburg Recreation Center 4601 Richmond Street
Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center 2551 N. 22nd Street
Christy Recreation Center 728 S. 55th Street
Clemente Playground 1800 Wallace Street
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway
Cohocksink Recreation Center 2901 Cedar Street
Daniel E Rumph II Recreation Center Playground 100 E. Johnson Street
Dorothy Emanuel Playground 8500 Pickering Street
East Passyunk Recreation Center 1025 Mifflin Street
Francis Myers Recreation Center 5801 Kingsessing Avenue
Feltonville Recreation Center 221 E Wyoming Ave # 231
Fox Chase Recreation Center 7901 Ridgeway Street
Gambrel Recreation Center 1900 Wakeling Street
Hank Gathers Recreation Center 2501-2519 W. Diamond Street
Guerin Recreation Center 2201 S. 16th Street
Happy Hollow Playground 4800 Wayne Avenue
Hawthorne Cultural Center 1200 Carpenter Street
Houseman Playground 5091 Summerdale Avenue
J. Finnegan Playground 6801 Grovers Avenue
Jardel Recreation Center 1400 Cottman Avenue
Kendrick Recreation Center 5822-5824 Ridge Avenue 
Kingsessing Recreation Center 4901 Kingsessing Avenue
Lawncrest Recreation Center 6000 Rising Sun Avenue
Lee Cultural Center 328 Haverford Avenue
Lonnie Young Recreation Center 1100 E. Chelten Avenue
Marian Anderson Recreation Center 740 S. 17th Street
Max Meyers Recreation Center 1601 Hellerman Street
McVeigh Recreation Center 400-464 E. Ontario Street
Miles Mack Playground 732 N. 36th St #66
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue
Murphy Recreation Center 300 Shunk Street
Olney Recreation Center 100 E. Godfrey Avenue
Palmer Playground 3035 Comly Road
Palumbo Recreation Center 725 S. 10th Street
Pelbano Recreation Center 8101 Bustleton Avenue
Piccoli Playground 1501 E. Bristol Street
Rivera Recreation Center 3201 N. 5th Street
Samuel Recreation Center 3539 Gaul Street
Shepard Recreation Center 5700 Haverford Avenue
Simons Recreation Center 7200 Woolston Avenue
Starr Garden Playground 600-644 Lombard Street
Towey Playground 1832 N. Howard Street
Tustin Recreation Center 5901-5929 W. Columbia Avenue
Vare Recreation Center 2600 Morris Street
Vogt Playground 4131 Unruh Avenue
Water Tower Recreation Center 209-299 E. Hartwell Lane
Wharton Square 2300 Wharton Street
Zeihler Playground 200-264 E. Olney Avenue

Ott Lovell stressed the rec centers will not be providing child care for students.

"This is not a day care replacement or substitution," Ott Lovell said. 

Dr. Tom Farley, the Philadelphia health commissioner, announced that the number of COVID-19 patients in Philadelphia has increased by one from Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia to four. The new patient is a woman in her 30s, who is staying at home. 

Farley also said that there continues to be a lack of tests in Philadelphia, which is part of larger national issue. Of the national issue, Farley said "That is real and it is effecting our ability to test people in Philadelphia. We know we are not testing enough people." 

Also on Saturday, the Free Library of Philadelphia announced it would be closing all of its branches at the end of the day Saturday. Library staff will report to work on Monday.

In a letter posted to the Free Library's website, president Siobhan A Reardon, said the public libraries would remain closed through March 29, at least.

"If you have physical library materials checked out, don't worry: all loan periods and holds will be extended until we reopen," Reardon said. "We will also be fully refunding any paid tickets for Free Library and Rosenbach events previously scheduled to occur during this period."

In the meantime, Philadelphia residents were redirected to the Free Library's digital collections and databases and reminded that library card holders have access to the digital edition of the New York Times.

Mayor Jim Kenney's repeated the message he has maintained throughout the coronavirus crisis, urging Philadelphia residents to remain calm and support the economy and those in the service industry which are both suffering now. 

"Stay calm and move forward. At some point in time this will end," Kenney said. "Go out to dinner and tip your waiter."

