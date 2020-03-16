Penn Relays canceled for the first time in 125 years due to coronavirus pandemic

March 16, 2020
The 2020 Penn Relays have been canceled for the first time in the events 125-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania announced the news Monday morning. The event had been slated for April 22-24 at Franklin Field, just beyond the city's current 30-day ban on mass gatherings.
The event brings thousands of spectators and athletes from around the world to Philadelphia. It has been held each year since 1895, though it was altered during World War I and saw reduced participation during World War II.
"Based on the current novel coronavirus pandemic, we cannot host an event in late April without putting our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers and staff at risk," said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, Penn's director of recreation and intercollegiate athletics. "We remain hopeful that the recent measures put in place by many health organizations, government officials, and academic institutions will curtail the spread of this disease.
"The University of Pennsylvania has hosted the Penn Relays for 125 consecutive years through the World Wars and other world-wide health issues. This spirit of perseverance and resiliency will continue as we plan for a track meet later in the year when the health and safety of our community is more certain."
