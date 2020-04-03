More Health:

April 03, 2020

Here's how to make your own cloth mask to wear when you need to leave home

To mitigate coronavirus spread, Pennsylvania officials urge all residents to wear facial protection

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
How to make a coronavirus face mask Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua/Sipa USA

Pennsylvania health officials are advising residents to wear cloth face masks when leaving home during the coronavirus pandemic. Across the world, some people are making them at home, like Zuzana Kopeckova, of Prague.

Pennsylvania residents are now encouraged to wear cloth face masks when leaving their homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

But both state and local health officials stressed that the new recommendation is not an invitation for people to begin congregating outside – even as the weather warms. 

“Non-medical masks can protect the people around you,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “But they are most assuredly not a reason to go outside more. Our guidance remains: stay at home, unless you need essential goods, like food, or need some brief exercise.” 

Such masks do not protect the person wearing them; rather they prevent people from spreading whatever germs they may have. Because some 25% of people with COVID-19 do not display symptoms, all residents are urged to wear one in public. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected issue the same recommendation. 

“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like the grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “These people are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”

People are urged against wearing N95 respirators and surgical masks – those are desperately needed for medical personnel, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. Instead, she advised purchasing a cloth mask online or wearing a bandanna. 

Residents also can make a mask using common household items. See the instructions, provided by state health officials, below:

MATERIALS NEEDED

• Fabric (100% cotton is most effective)

• Fabric ties

• Scissors

• A sewing machine or needle and thread

INSTRUCTIONS

• Measure and cut two equal rectangles from the fabric so that they fit snugly around the face. The mask will be two-layered. A 12 inch by 6 inch pattern is standard for adults. 

• Tightly sew both rectangles together on all four edges. 

• Cut fabric ties so that they fit around the ears.

• Sew the ties to the insides of the mask on the smaller edge and repeat on both sides.

• Resew the sides to ensure a tight seal between both pieces of fabric and the earpiece. 

• Measure and cut two pieces of fabric in a rectangle pattern to fit snugly around the face (size 12 inches by 6 inches is standard for adults)

For people who are more visually-minded, Philadelphia officials recommend the video below:


Health officials recommend people wash their hands before putting on their masks. They should be washed or discarded after each use. Masks should not be worn if they are damp or wet from spit or mucus. When removing the mask, people should avoid touching the front. They should wash their hands immediately after taking it off. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 CDC Tom Wolf Rachel Levine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 4.0
040220PatrickQueen

City Services

Philly's recycling collection shifts to new schedule during coronavirus pandemic
Trash Philly Coronavirus

Illness

Rutgers launches COVID-19 saliva test that could rapidly screen thousands daily
Rutgers COVID-19 Saliva Test

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040220BrandonAiyuk

Jobs

Tips for a successful video conference call job interview
Tips for a successful job interview through video conference

Entertainment

Cards Against Humanity has a new family-friendly edition you can print for free
Cards Against Humanity

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved