More Health:

July 06, 2020

New Jersey's COVID-19 transmission rate jumps to highest level since April

As officials consider making masks mandatory, Gov. Murphy says state will slow down reopening until this trend reverses

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
New Jersey COVID-19 transmission rate Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the COVID-19 transmission rate will decline if residents wear face masks, quarantine for 14 days after traveling to disease hotspots and get tested for the virus.

For the first time in 10 weeks, the rate of COVID-19 transmission in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 — meaning that every new coronavirus case in the state is leading more than one additional infection.

The rate the virus is spreading from person to person now stands at 1.03, which Gov. Phil Murphy said is an early warning sign that residents need to do more to mitigate new cases. 

New Jersey officials said the spike can be attributed to travelers coming from COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

The COVID-19 transmission rate will decline if residents wear face coverings, quarantine for 14 days after traveling to hotspots for the disease and get tested for the virus.

"One selfish person can undo the hard work of everyone else," Murphy said Monday. "I do not want to have to hit another pause on our restart because a small number of New Jerseyans are being irresponsible and spreading COVID-19 while the rest of us continue to work hard to stop it."

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, implemented travel advisories last month to strongly encourage people coming from a COVID-19 hotspots to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to the region. 

The travel advisory applies to those coming from states where the COVID-19 transmission rate either exceeds 10 infections per 100,000 residents over during the seven-day rolling average or more than 10% of the state's total population tests positive over a seven-day rolling average.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington currently fall into one or both of those designations

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut residents who travel to impacted states also are expected to self-quarantine for two weeks upon returning home.

Face coverings are required to be worn in all public indoor places that have reopened in New Jersey, and masks are strongly encouraged to be worn outdoors — especially when social distancing is difficult.

Murphy admitted Monday the state is considering mandating that people wear face masks in all public spaces that have reopened, with or without social distancing.

Murphy also advised residents that they should not expect any other activities or businesses resume operations until the rate of COVID-19 transmission declines.

New Jersey reported 216 more positive coronavirus cases on Monday, increasing the statewide total number of cases to 173,611. The lab-confirmed statewide death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13,373 after the state recorded 20 new fatalities.

South Jersey has had 22,924 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,536 lab-confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Trenton COVID-19 New Jersey Government Phil Murphy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

5 things Phillies fans are (rightfully) worrying about heading into season
Phillies-summer-training-citizens-bank-park_070620_USAT

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Boston Scott edition
070620BostonScott

Arts & Culture

Wilma Theater unveils plans for arena inspired by Shakespeare’s Globe
Wilma Theater Globe

Food & Drink

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved