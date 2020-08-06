More Health:

August 06, 2020

Gov. Wolf recommends suspending high school sports in Pennsylvania until Jan. 1

The PIAA had released guidelines for the fall seasons last month

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Wolf Sports COVID-19 Gov. Tom Wolf's Office/Flickr

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a recommendation on Thursday that fall sports not proceed at Pennsylvania schools in 2020 as the state continues to try to contain COVID-19.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a strong recommendation on Thursday that all school sports season be canceled until Jan. 1 in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's comments came as a surprise at the end of a morning briefing on the state's coronavirus response. In late July, the PIAA released guidelines for the return of high school sports in the fall that included proposed schedules with timelines to resume activities and competition.

"The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings," Wolf said Thursday. "That means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. Anytime we get together, for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. The guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1."

Some school districts, including Norristown Area School District in Montgomery County and Uniontown Area School District in Fayette County, already have canceled their fall sports seasons or contact sports, at a minimum. Other high schools have planned to move forward with modified and delayed seasons, such as Mid-Penn and Lancaster-Lebanon leagues.

The recommendation comes as school plans more broadly remain in flux ahead of the start of the academic year. In Philadelphia, initial plans to start the year with a hybrid schedule that included in-person instruction and online class was later revised to go completely online until at least mid-November.

Wolf's briefing on Thursday morning was primarily focused on expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing. The state has firmed up partnerships with Walmart and and Quest to improve capacity and laboratory analysis.

To date, Pennsylvania has completed the ninth most COVID-19 tests among U.S. states, according to the CDC. The 1.6 million tests administered in Pennsylvania equates to roughly 13% of the population.

"If we want to mitigate the spread of this very contagious virus, we must continue to understand how it's impacting Pennsylvania. Most importantly, improving access to testing helps Pennsylvanians who want and need to test for COVID-19," Wolf said. "Testing also provides us with critical data to understand where the disease is in our communities so that we can take the necessary proactive measures to stop the spread and continue to protect the public."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Pennsylvania Soccer Field Hockey PIAA Sports Football

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Penn radiation therapist recounts storm rescue at Doylestown daycare
Penn Radiation Daycare

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region
Philly flooding tropical storm isaias

Adult Health

Cancer diagnoses have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and doctors are worried
Cancer diagnoses COVID-19

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

The Wayward opens as newest outdoor dining destination this summer
The Wayward

Entertainment

Sunset Social announces lineup of summer programming on the rooftop
Sunset Social

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved