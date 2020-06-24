More News:

June 24, 2020

NJ Transit resuming full weekday rail schedules next month

Capacity limits, mask requirements to remain in place

By Pat Ralph
NJ Transit train service will return to a full weekday schedule in July.

NJ Transit will revert to a full weekday schedule for all rail services on July 6, but capacity limits will remain in place. 

The transportation agency has been operating trains on a holiday schedule throughout the COVID-19 crisis. All transit modes, including buses and para-transit vehicles, have been limiting ridership to 50% capacity since April. Riders also are required to wear face coverings. 

"We’re pleased to announce the full restoration of our rail and light service," NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said. "We’re doing it proactively while ridership is still only at approximately 20% of pre-COVID-19 levels. It’s critical that we stay ahead of the demand to maximize the opportunity for social distancing while we ensure that we continue providing the cleanest and safest travel environment for our customers and employees."

Bus service has been operating on a full weekday schedule since earlier this month, but riders still are encouraged to only use NJ Transit for essential travel.

NJ Transit riders are required to wear face masks in stations and on platforms and stairs. Workers are being provided face masks and gloves to wear on the job. 

Decals marking six-feet barriers have been placed on platforms to enforce social distancing between customers waiting for buses and trains to arrive. Signs have been posted throughout the system to remind riders to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. 

The agency also has implemented cleaning protocols for trains, buses and stations. They particularly emphasize the sanitation of high-touch surface areas like handrails, door handles and ticket machines. 

A complete listing of NJ Transit’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines can be accessed here.

