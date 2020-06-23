8-year-old among three family members found dead in New Jersey home's backyard pool

Three family members were found dead in the pool of an East Brunswick home on Monday; among them were a woman and her 8-year-old child.

Officers were called to a home on Clearview Road around 4:18 p.m. on a report of a woman was heard screaming, authorities told NBC New York. The people in the pool were described as a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old child and a 62-year-old family member.

Officers attempted to perform CPR, but all three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

