June 23, 2020

8-year-old among three family members found dead in New Jersey home's backyard pool

By Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Police are determining the causes of death of three family members found dead in a pool at an East Brunswick, New Jersey, home.

Three family members were found dead in the pool of an East Brunswick home on Monday; among them were a woman and her 8-year-old child.

Officers were called to a home on Clearview Road around 4:18 p.m. on a report of a woman was heard screaming, authorities told NBC New York. The people in the pool were described as a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old child and a 62-year-old family member.

Officers attempted to perform CPR, but all three people were pronounced dead at the scene. 

MORE: New Jersey set to resume indoor dining, reopen casinos at limited capacities on July 2

Investigators said the woman screaming may have been the mother calling for help. All three people lived in the home. 

"This is a devastating day for our entire community," Police Chief Frank Losacco said to NBC New York. "We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office and will release information as it develops."

The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the medical examiner's office, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said

