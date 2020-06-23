8-year-old among three family members found dead in New Jersey home's backyard pool

June 23, 2020
Three family members were found dead in the pool of an East Brunswick home on Monday; among them were a woman and her 8-year-old child.
Officers were called to a home on Clearview Road around 4:18 p.m. on a report of a woman was heard screaming, authorities told NBC New York. The people in the pool were described as a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old child and a 62-year-old family member.
Officers attempted to perform CPR, but all three people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the woman screaming may have been the mother calling for help. All three people lived in the home.
"This is a devastating day for our entire community," Police Chief Frank Losacco said to NBC New York. "We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office and will release information as it develops."
The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the medical examiner's office, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.