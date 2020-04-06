More Health:

April 06, 2020

Penn Medicine launches hydroxychloroquine trial to evaluate COVID-19 treatment possibility

The anti-malarial drug's potential as a preventive medicine also to be studied

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
Penn Medicine launches trial to evaluate hydroxychloroquine as possible COVID-19 treatment Courtesy/Penn Medicine

Penn Medicine researchers are enrolling patients in a trial examining hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Penn Medicine is leading a new clinical trial evaluating hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug hyped as a possible treatment for COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus. 

Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine are enrolling patients into the study, which will examine the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine, which also can treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, is among various drugs that scientists say may prove effective at treating COVID-19. President Donald Trump particularly has pushed it, noting the federal government has stockpiled 29 million pills. But much remains unknown about its potential. 

Initial research has produced mix results. In one study, the medication showed no significant benefit. In another, HCQ appeared to improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients, but the study's small sample size and methodology have been criticized.

"We know HCQ can be an effective anti-viral in a lab setting, but despite recent public conversation, there is no definitive evidence it can work in humans infected with COVID-19," said Dr. Ravi K. Amaravadi, principal investigator of the Penn trial and an associate professor of hematology-oncology. "It is our hope that this trial will provide critical evidence in combating the current pandemic." 

The study, dubbed "Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 with HCQ (PATCH)," includes three separate sub-studies.

The first will compare HCG to a placebo in COVID-19 patients quarantined at home. The second will focus on the different outcomes associated with high and low doses of the drug among hospitalized patients. The third will gauge the drug's effectiveness as a prophylactic for health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

"The need for the third sub-study here is critical, as we try to keep the people working on the front lines of this pandemic healthy so they can continue to keep the nation's health care infrastructure up and running," said Dr. Benjamin Abella, an emergency medicine professor at Penn.

The primary objective of the first sub-study is to determine whether the drug reduces the number of days patients must be quarantined. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients must be fever-free for 72 hours and see an improvement in symptoms before ending their isolation. They also must wait at least 7 days since their symptoms started. 

The goal of the second sub-study is to reduce the discharge time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and to calculate the correct dose of HCQ.

The first and third sub-studies are double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, which means that neither the patient nor doctor know whether they are assigned to the intervention or placebo group. If a patient starts to feel worse, they can be "unblinded" and given the drug if they were in the placebo group.

Researchers have gotten the trial up and running in less than a month, working quickly with partners on securing funding and arranging for the drug and placebo. The HCQ for the study won't come from existing supplies. Instead it will be provided through an agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis, according to WHYY.

"This is an unprecedented time, and it will take unprecedented cooperation, resources, and leadership to get through it," added Dr. J. Larry Jameson, dean of the Perelman School of Medicine. "This trial shows Penn's ability to step up to meet that responsibility and investigate the scientific questions the world desperately needs to answer." 

Last month, Penn Medicine launched its Center of Research for Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens, which aims to centralize coronavirus research efforts and boost collaboration between scientists and clinicians.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia Medications Drugs Donald Trump Treatments Coronavirus Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles extend Zach Ertz? Trade him? Or neither?
101_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Zach_Ertz_KateFrese.jpg

Coronavirus

Philly secures refrigerated trucks to handle morgue overflow for growing number dead from coronavirus
morgue trucks coronavirus refrigerated

Illness

Coronavirus cases are growing exponentially – here's what that means
Coronavirus Cases COVID-19 Growth

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: If Eagles are looking to add a WR before draft, they still have options
curtis-samuel_040620_usat

Pink

Pink donates $500,000 to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund to help combat coronavirus
Pink donation Temple University Hospital Philadelphia coronavirus covid-19

Entertainment

How to watch Quibi, the new streaming platform
Quibi

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved