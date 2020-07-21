More Health:

July 21, 2020

Delaware placed back on New Jersey's COVID-19 travel advisory

Number of states on self-quarantine list has tripled since June

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
New Jersey travel advisory Gary Lopater/Unsplash.com

Travelers from 31 states experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections should self-isolate for 14 days after arriving to New Jersey.

Travelers from 31 states experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases will now be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

After being removed from the list last week, Delaware is again included in the travel advisory. Alaska, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington also have been added. 

Minnesota, which joined the list last week, has now been removed.

When the travel advisory took effect in June, there were just nine states on the list, an indication of how the coronavirus has surged throughout much of the United States. 

The other states included in the travel advisory are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The travel advisory applies to states where the positive COVID-19 test rate is higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or states with a 10% or greater positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

States are removed from the list once they are no longer exceeding those benchmarks. The list is updated weekly.

During the self-isolation period, people should remain in their homes, hotels or other places of lodging for 14 days. They should only leave to seek medical attention or obtain necessary items, such as food. 

New Jersey residents returning home from COVID-19 hotspots also should follow the voluntary self-quarantine protocols.

"It is critically important that all New Jerseyans remain committed to beating COVID-19 by remaining vigilant and continuing our collective efforts to reduce new cases and the rate of transmission throughout the state," Murphy said.

"In order to prevent additional outbreaks across New Jersey and continue with our responsible restart and recovery process, I strongly encourage all individuals arriving from these hotspot states to proactively get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 South Jersey Infectious Disease Quarantine Phil Murphy Coronavirus New Jersey Travel Delaware

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What will Al Horford's role for Sixers look like in Orlando?
Embiid-Horford_072220_usat

Controversies

Bloomsburg Fair denies transphobic motive for dunk tank with Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine impersonator
Rachel Levine Bloomsburg Fair

Prevention

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early results
Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Yes or no on Devonta Freeman, and who will be in the next round of cuts?
072220DevontaFreeman

NBA

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle starts YouTube series documenting life inside NBA bubble
USATSI_14102089.jpg

Flowers

Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer
Cape May flower displays

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved