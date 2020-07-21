More News:

July 21, 2020

Massive farm fire kills nearly 300,000 chickens in South Jersey

Hotspots still burning hours after blaze engulfed buildings

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Fires Farms
Chicken Farm New Jersey SVP Studios/Unsplash.com

Nearly 300,000 chickens died after two large farm buildings caught fire Monday night in Salem County.

Firefighters struggled to put out a massive fire that erupted Monday night at the Red Bird Egg Farm in Salem County, battling high temperatures and limited water access.

No people were hurt, but the blaze claimed the lives of nearly 300,000 chickens, according to CBS3.

Firefighters fought the blaze for hours after it began around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Cemetery Road in Pilesgrove Township.

Mannington Township Fire Chief Lee Butcher said his crew had difficulty getting water to the burning farm buildings because there were not any fire hydrants in the area. Plus, temperatures in the region have been consistently high for the past few days.

"It started at that one building that way to the left and we thought we (were) making headway, but it was so hot the metal was just melting and it just went right over to the next one cause of the heat," Butcher told CBS3.

About 200,000 birds died in the fire. Another 80,000 died when another building lost power and its ventilation units shut down. 

Part of the fire was still burning early Tuesday morning, according to NBC10. Several chickens could be seen walking around the debris. 


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fires Farms South Jersey Eggs Salem County Farming Chickens New Jersey Animals Poultry Firefighters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

John McMullen: For NFL players, fear of revenue loss is secondary to health concerns
Carson Wentz 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Protests

As Trump threatens to send federal agents to Philly, Kenney says city will 'resist'
Philly Trump Federal

Adult Health

Colorectal cancer risk factors increasing among millennials
colorectal cancer risk factors

Phillies

What they're saying: Who is the Phillies' most-likely trade chip? What might a Realmuto extension look like?
Bruce-Realmuto_071920_usat

Humor

Grandma wowed in viral video of 'magic' trick with Wawa cups
Wawa Magic Cups

Food & Drink

Christmas in July: Tinsel brings holiday cheer to 12th Street in Center City
Tinsel outdoor seating in July

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved