As Trump threatens to send federal agents to Philly, Kenney says city will 'resist'

In response to events unfolding during protests in Portland, Philadelphia officials warned Monday that they will not stand idly by if President Donald Trump orders federal agents into the city to detain protesters.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have intensified in Portland, Oregon, where federal officials have reportedly been driving around in unmarked vans and detaining protesters, seemingly at random. The agents dressed in camouflage appear to be with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

On Monday, Philadelphia was among several cities where Trump said he would consider sending more troops to quell demonstrations.

"We're sending law enforcement," Trump said, specifically mentioning the "liberal Democrats" in office in the locations named. "We can't let this happen to the cities."