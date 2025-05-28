Technology teacher recognized by Phillies, IBX for extraordinary work at West Philly school

A Philadelphia teacher who created a digital literacy program and oversees a student-run TV news program is being honored by the Phillies and Independence Blue Cross as part of a campaign to recognize extraordinary teachers in the region.

Rick Asman, a digital literacy and technology instructor at Stephen Decatur School in Parkside, was named the inaugural winner of the IBX Honor Roll. He's the first of six teachers that will be honored during the Phillies season. They each will receive a $500 gift card, recognition at a game and a tour of Citizens Bank Park that can be shared with their students or staffers, among other prizes.

Source/IBX Source/IBX Rick Asman is the inaugural winner of the IBX Honor Roll.

A teacher for 16 years, Asman will be honored at Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Asman teaches 4th to 8th graders at Decatur School, a K-8 school in the School District of Philadelphia that serves more than 1,000 students. The digital literacy program he created includes lessons on topics ranging from cyberbullying to how to be intentional consumers of digital media.

Asman also produces the "Decatur TV News" show. Students write, record and present news segments on current events, weather and sports — often in various languages.

He has led several initiatives including the school's Mentally Gifted program, a weekly STEM module focused on coding and robotics, a coding program for girls and a schoolwide Scripps Spelling Bee. He also is an assistant baseball coach.