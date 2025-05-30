Happy hour specials and sidewalk sales return to East Passyunk on Thursdays this summer

The East Passyunk Avenue corridor will be open for drink deals and sidewalk shopping every Thursday evening this summer.

The neighborhood business improvement district is bringing back its weekly Passyunk Passeggiata from June 5 through Aug. 28. The event, which started in last July, is named at the Italian tradition of a passeggiata, a leisurely walk taken in the evenings around the local piazza.

Bars and restaurants will have $6 beers, $7 wines, $8 cocktails and $8 small plate bites during the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Storefronts will pop up with racks, tables and bins of goods including vinyl, clothing and flowers.

Happy hour spots include:

•Barcelona Wine Bar

•Cantina Los Caballitos

•Cartesian Brewing

•DaVinci & Yu

•Delicious Sweets

•Ember & Ash

•Gabriella’s Vietnam

•Human Robot Süd

•Kouklet & Tanda Brazilian Bakehouse

•Laurel

•Lucky 13 Pub

•Manatawny Stillworks

•Noir Restaurant

•Nutmeg NA Bar

•P’UNK Burger

•Pasta Eva

•Pistola’s Del Sur

•Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria

•The Pub on Passyunk East

•Stogie Joe's Tavern

•The Bottle Shop

•Townsend Wine Bar

•Vanilya Bakery

Shopping options include:

•August Moon Boutique

•Birds of Prey Artistry

•Carolyn Zinni

•Civil Stock General Store

•Creations by Coppla

•Filitalia International

•Frame Fatale

•Good Buy Supply

•Headhunters Hair Design

•Latchkey

•MECHA Chocolate

•A Novel Idea

•N.R.S Boutique

•Sawubona Creativity Project

•South Philly Optical

•Studio South Philly

•Tildie's Toy Box



On select days in July and August, the BID will also host open streets on select blocks for the Passeggiata, however those details have not yet been released.

Thursdays from June 5-Aug. 28

Starting at 5 p.m.

Various locations, East Passyunk Avenue