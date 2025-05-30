More Events:

May 30, 2025

Happy hour specials and sidewalk sales return to East Passyunk on Thursdays this summer

The Passyunk Passeggiata will feature $6, $7 and $8 food and drink deals plus shopping from local boutiques.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Bars, restaurants and stores on East Passyunk Avenue will have food and drink deals and pop-up shopping on Thursdays from June 5 to Aug. 28.

The East Passyunk Avenue corridor will be open for drink deals and sidewalk shopping every Thursday evening this summer. 

The neighborhood business improvement district is bringing back its weekly Passyunk Passeggiata from June 5 through Aug. 28. The event, which started in last July, is named at the Italian tradition of a passeggiata, a leisurely walk taken in the evenings around the local piazza. 

Bars and restaurants will have $6 beers, $7 wines, $8 cocktails and $8 small plate bites during the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Storefronts will pop up with racks, tables and bins of goods including vinyl, clothing and flowers

Happy hour spots include: 

•Barcelona Wine Bar
Cantina Los Caballitos
Cartesian Brewing
DaVinci & Yu
Delicious Sweets
Ember & Ash
Gabriella’s Vietnam
Human Robot Süd
Kouklet & Tanda Brazilian Bakehouse
Laurel
Lucky 13 Pub
Manatawny Stillworks
Noir Restaurant
Nutmeg NA Bar
P’UNK Burger
Pasta Eva
Pistola’s Del Sur
Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria
•The Pub on Passyunk East
Stogie Joe's Tavern
The Bottle Shop
Townsend Wine Bar
Vanilya Bakery

Shopping options include: 

•August Moon Boutique
•Birds of Prey Artistry
•Carolyn Zinni
•Civil Stock General Store
•Creations by Coppla
Filitalia International
Frame Fatale
Good Buy Supply
Headhunters Hair Design
Latchkey
MECHA Chocolate
A Novel Idea
N.R.S Boutique
Sawubona Creativity Project
South Philly Optical
Studio South Philly
Tildie's Toy Box

On select days in July and August, the BID will also host open streets on select blocks for the Passeggiata, however those details have not yet been released. 

Passyunk Passeggiata

Thursdays from June 5-Aug. 28

Starting at 5 p.m. 

Various locations, East Passyunk Avenue

