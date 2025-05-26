Chinese Lantern Festival returns June 20 to illuminate Franklin Square

Light up the start of summer with the return of the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival to Franklin Square.

The annual celebration that features hundreds of animal-shaped lanterns and a 200-foot dragon will illuminate the park beginning Friday, June 20.

The experience, which will also include live performances, food and vendors, will run through Sunday, Aug. 31. There will also be a special early preview on Tuesday, June 17, as part of the "An Evening in Franklin Square" event.

William Breztger/Imagn Images The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will feature hundreds of animal-shaped lanterns.

Through the summer, Franklin Square will be open to the public during the day and close at 5 p.m. to prepare for the evening festivities, which will go from 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

This year's festival will feature a contest for children ages 8-14 to submit a drawing to celebrate the year of the snake in the Chinese zodiac. The winning designs will be crafted into lanterns and displayed throughout the festival. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, May 27, and winners will be announced in June and their families will be invited to opening night.

Adult tickets for the event are $26 on Mondays through Thursdays and $29 from Fridays through Sundays. For children ages 3-13, admission is $16 every day and entry is free for kids 2 and under. Seniors 65 and older and people with active military IDs can pay $24 from Mondays through Thursdays and $27 from Fridays through Sundays.

Friday, June 20 to Sunday, Aug. 31

6-11 p.m. | $16-$29

Franklin Square

200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia