Fishtown Taps returns with weekly happy hour deals through October

Fishtown Taps is back to help people break up the work week this summer. The happy hour event features $5 beers, $6 wine glasses and $7 cocktails on Tuesdays at 26 bars and restaurants in Fishtown.

The fun kicks off Tuesday, May 27, and extends through Tuesday, Oct. 28. The deals run from 5-7 p.m.

"We have been hosting Fishtown Taps to draw more people to Fishtown and Kensington during the week and showcase our thriving food and drink scene," Fishtown District Executive Director Marc Collazzo said in a press release. "Last year, the program was so successful we extended it several times and this year we decided let's make it all summer long into the fall. We have a record number of participating locations and the list is expected to grow by our launch night on May 27. With the lure of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, the streets come alive with new energy, fresh faces, and increased foot traffic. It is a win-win for the district, our businesses and the consumer."

Select deals include $5 Surfside and Stateside Vodka Soda cans at Stateside Vodka Bar, and $7 classic margaritas at Sancho Pistolas.

Here is the list of the participating bars and restaurants:

• Bar Palmina, 1306 N. Front St.

• Barcade, 1114 Frankford Ave.

• Bottle Bar East, 1308 Frankford Ave.

• Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, 2370 E. Norris St.

• Evil Genius, 1727 N. Front St.

• Fette Sau, 1208 Frankford Ave.

• Five Iron Golf, 27 E. Allen St.

• Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave.

• Interstate Draft House, 1235 E. Palmer St.

• Johnny Brenda's, 1201 Frankford Ave.

• Lloyd Whiskey Bar, 529 E. Girard Ave.

• LMNO, 1749 N. Front St.

• Main Squeeze Philly, 2510 S. Broad St.

• Mamajuana Cafe P hilly, 1000 Frankford Ave.

• Meyers Brewing Company, 436 E. Girard Ave.

• Murph's Bar, 202 E. Girard Ave.

• Other Half Brewing, 1002 Canal St.

• Pearls on the Corner, 1444 Frankford Ave.

• Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.

• R&D Cocktail Bar, 1206 Frankford Ave.

• Saint Lazarus Bar, 102 W. Girard Ave.

• Sancho Pistolas, 19 W. Girard Ave.

• Stateside Vodka Bar, 1700 N. Hancock St.

• The El Bar, 1356 N. Front St.

• The International, 1624 N. Front St.

• Two Robbers, 1221 Frankford Ave.

Tuesdays, May 27 to Oct. 28

5-7 p.m.

Various locations