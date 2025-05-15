More Events:

22 Center City restaurants will offer two meals for $30 as part of midweek lunch special during the summer

The promo, aimed at encouraging workday meals out, will be available Tuesdays to Thursdays between June 24 and Aug. 14.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
HipCityVeg is one of the nearly two dozen Center City restaurants participating in the 'Let's Do Lunch!' discount program this summer.

Center City District is hoping to get more office workers into neighborhood restaurants on their lunch breaks with a summer promotion.

The "Let's Do Lunch" program will offer diners a multi-course deal on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The 2-for-$30 discount is designed for couples and groups, during what CCD officials characterize as a "historically slower season" for restaurants. It will be available at 22 establishments in Center City between Tuesday, June 24, and Thursday, Aug. 14.

With the new lunchtime promotion, the CCD hopes to do for summer weekday afternoons what Sips, the longtime happy hour program, has done for evenings.

"We’re expanding that mission to the midday crowd," Prema Katari Gupta, CCD president and CEO, said in a statement. "This new initiative allows us to highlight a broader, more diverse range of restaurants at varying price points. If CCD SIPS is your evening plan, we hope Let’s Do Lunch becomes your favorite part of the workday."

A typical menu will include an entree and appetizer, but some restaurants also throw in dessert. At Pizzeria Vetri, for example, customers receive an antipasti dish, a pizza and a Nutella pie or fried sweet dough. Hi-Lo Taco Co. provides tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa and "good queso" with a choice of tacos. The Ground pairs a specialty drink and sandwich for each person, plus a croffle — a croissant baked as a Belgian waffle — to split. 

The entire list of the participating spots is available below, and additional restaurants may join before Let's Do Lunch officially launches:

• Alice Pizza
• Barra Rossa
• Capriccio Café and Bar
• Chubby Chicks
• Darling Jack's Tavern
• Dolce Italian
• Farina Pasta Bar
• Flambo Caribbean Restaurant
• The Ground
• Hard Rock Cafe
• Harper's Garden
• Hi-Lo Taco Co.
• HipCityVeg
• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
• Koreana Rittenhouse Square
• Koto Sushi
• Liberté Lounge
• McCormick & Schmick's
• Pizzeria Vetri
• Sura Indian Bistro
• Thanal Indian Tavern
• Topside Tavern

Let's Do Lunch

Tuesday, June 24,-Thursday, Aug. 14
Two meals for $30
Various restaurants

