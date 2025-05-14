Your 2025 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

Watch a movie in the fresh air at one of Philadelphia's many outdoor screenings this summer.

Free film showings are soon returning to or already underway at various city parks. Audiences can expect the usual mix of '90s comedies, Disney reboots and superhero stories. "Creed" will also play, as is (presumably) written in the city charter.

This list will be updated as more organizations announce their schedules. But for now, here's where to see a free show:

This Clark Park series tends to favor films off the regular rotation. Instead of "Back to the Future," viewers can expect documentaries on the Florida Everglades and Sally Ride. A thematically complementary movie short precedes each showing. There will also be food and live music starting at 7 p.m. In case of rain, the event moves to the following Saturday.

Friday, May 23 - "It Must Be Heaven"

Friday, May 30 - "River of Grass" (2025)

Friday, June 6 - "Sally"

Friday, June 13 - "Assembly"

The University City District picks up where cinéSPEAK leaves off in August. It will show movies at sundown at the Clark Park Bowl for the first four Fridays of the month. Screenings may be canceled due to storms, high winds or muddy conditions; the district is holding Saturday, Aug. 23, as a rain date just in case.

Friday, Aug. 1 - "The Goonies"

Friday, Aug. 8 - "Clueless"

Friday, Aug. 15 - "Madagascar"

Friday, Aug. 22 - "Creed"

Grab a blanket and head to the east side of the Schuylkill River for free movies on Thursday nights. Schuylkill Banks will host 10 summer screenings, alternating between the park's Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade and the grassy patch north of Walnut Street Bridge. The shows start whenever the sun sets.

Thursday, June 12 - "Groundhog Day"

Thursday, June 19 - "Men in Black"

Thursday, June 26 - "Before Sunrise"

Thursday, July 10 - "Paddington in Peru"

Thursday, July 17 - "WALL-E"

Thursday, July 24 - "Argo"

Thursday, July 31 - "The Lego Batman Movie"

Thursday, Aug. 7 - "Good Will Hunting"

Thursday, Aug. 14 - "The Jungle Book" (2016)

Thursday, Aug. 21 - "Top Gun: Maverick"

One free movie a week simply isn't enough for Sunset Social. The urban park atop Cira Green is offering screenings each Wednesday and Saturday through late June, with more dates to come. The mid-week shows start at 7 p.m., while the weekend matinees — which play more to the kid crowd — begin at noon.

Wednesday, May 14 - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Saturday, May 17 - "Flow"

Wednesday, May 21 - "Moana 2"

Saturday, May 24 - "Elemental"

Wednesday, May 28 - "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"

Saturday, May 31 - "Mufasa"

Wednesday, June 4 - "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Saturday, June 7 - "Transformers One"

Wednesday, June 11 - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Saturday, June 14 - "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem"

Wednesday, June 18 - "Wicked"

Saturday, June 21 - "Dog Man"

Wednesday, June 25 - "Inside Out 2"

Saturday, June 28 - "IF"

Bonus movies for a fee

The Philadelphia Orchestra will play John Williams' iconic "Star Wars" score at a special screening of the original 1977 film at the Mann Center on Friday, June 20. Tickets start around $35.

Laurel Hill Cemetery also has upcoming movie nights. It will show the appropriately eerie "Eraserhead" on Friday, May 16, and the body horror comedy "Death Becomes Her" on Friday, July 11. Each event includes a pop-up market and trivia. General admission is $20.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.