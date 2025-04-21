More Events:

Nearly 100 bars in Center City will offer $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer for Sips

The happy hour specials also include half-price appetizers. The deals run every Wednesday between June 4 and Aug. 27.

By Kristin Hunt
Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Dozens of bars and restaurants, including Franky Bradley's (pictured above), will serve happy hours specials on beer, wine, cocktails and appetizers for Center City Sips. The seasonal specials start Wednesday, June 4.

Spring training for Philly bartenders has officially commenced, thanks to the imminent return of Center City Sips.

The seasonal happy hour will be offered at 91 bars and restaurants in the neighborhood each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. between June 4 and Aug. 27. For those 13 weeks, customers can order a $7 cocktail, $6 wine or $5 beer at participating locations. Select appetizers will also be half-priced, and some restaurants will offer a 15% discount on dinner after 7 p.m.

MORE: Enjoy Philly's green spaces? You can help beautify them during Love Your Park Week

While many participants have not shared their Sips menu yet, patrons can expect deals on seasonal drafts, rosé and margaritas. Harper's Garden will sell $7 oysters and croquettes, and Cavanaugh's will mark down a plate of "personal nachos" to $6. Pizzeria Vetri is offering select pies at $10. All starters at Wicked Wolf will be 50% off.

Center City Sips is celebrating early with a birthday party commemorating its 21st season on Wednesday, May 21, at Dilworth Park. The theme is early 2000s and admission is free, though ticketed upgrades are available.

Center City Sips

Wednesdays, June 4 to Aug. 27
5-7 p.m. | $5 beer, $6 wine, $7 cocktails
Various Center City locations

