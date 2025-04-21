Nearly 100 bars in Center City will offer $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer for Sips

Spring training for Philly bartenders has officially commenced, thanks to the imminent return of Center City Sips.

The seasonal happy hour will be offered at 91 bars and restaurants in the neighborhood each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. between June 4 and Aug. 27. For those 13 weeks, customers can order a $7 cocktail, $6 wine or $5 beer at participating locations. Select appetizers will also be half-priced, and some restaurants will offer a 15% discount on dinner after 7 p.m.

While many participants have not shared their Sips menu yet, patrons can expect deals on seasonal drafts, rosé and margaritas. Harper's Garden will sell $7 oysters and croquettes, and Cavanaugh's will mark down a plate of "personal nachos" to $6. Pizzeria Vetri is offering select pies at $10. All starters at Wicked Wolf will be 50% off.

Center City Sips is celebrating early with a birthday party commemorating its 21st season on Wednesday, May 21, at Dilworth Park. The theme is early 2000s and admission is free, though ticketed upgrades are available.

Wednesdays, June 4 to Aug. 27

5-7 p.m. | $5 beer, $6 wine, $7 cocktails

Various Center City locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.