More Sports:

May 29, 2025

Phils manager Rob Thomson says Harper beaning "not intentional"

No anger expressed from Phillies towards Braves ace Spencer Strider, who forced Harper out of Tuesday's game

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
bryce-harper-phillies-hit-batter-braves-spencer-strider-national-league.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

The Phillies don't think Bryce Harper was thrown at by the Braves.

Why didn’t the Phillies retaliate against the Braves on Tuesday night after Bryce Harper got drilled by Spencer Strider badly enough to exit the game?

“Because it’s not on purpose,” Phils manager Rob Thomson said Thursday to a gathering of reporters in the dugout before a doubleheader against Atlanta. “Simple as that.”

Period. End of statement.

Harper, who isn’t in the lineup for Game 1 of the twin bill, took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball off his surgically repaired right elbow in the first inning of the opening game and left for X-rays that came back negative. He was replaced by Edmundo Sosa.

Ranger Suárez spun a gem as the Phillies exacted revenge by winning, 2-0, but Thomson expressed concern about his two-time MVP’s overall health despite the good news from the X-ray.

Phillies fans had showered Strider with boos as Harper got down to one knee and held his right elbow while being surrounded by team trainers.

After the game, Strider told reporters in the visitors locker room that he didn’t intend to hit the two-time MVP, wasn’t a “total sociopath,” and said he felt empathy for Harper, who he called one of the best players of the century.

Wednesday's game was rained out, which gave the town and media plenty of time to discuss Strider's beaning of Harper and whether or not the Phils should settle the score. The Phillies and Braves are longtime NL East rivals who have faced each other in the postseason twice in the past three years in the National League Division Series, with the Phillies winning both series, 3-1.

A reporter mentioned to Thomson that the incident was a major topic of discussion among the fan base and asked why the Phillies didn't retaliate that night. 

After saying that hitting Harper wasn't intentional, Thomson paused and added: "If I think somebody is throwing at one of our hitters – you know, I don’t know what I would do – but if it’s a pitch that gets away from a pitcher, which I believe it was and I think that everybody in that clubhouse thinks it was, that’s baseball. It happens.”

After Thursday’s doubleheader, the Phillies and Braves don't play again until June 27-29 in Atlanta. 

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports<

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Spencer Strider Rob Thomson Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Here are the road closures for Pride and Roots Picnic this weekend

Philly Pride Parade closures 2025

Sponsored

Summer evening events on the Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Parenting

Only 1 in 4 mothers report having 'excellent' mental health – a sharp decline from 2016

Mental health mothers

Social Media

Josh and Lori Shapiro share secret to marriage in anniversary video

Josh and Lori Shapiro

Festivals

Philly Pride Weekend features a 600-foot flag, march and festival

Philly Pride Month 2025

Phillies

The Phillies can play small ball. They'll need to when it matters most.

Alec-Bohm-Slide-Run-Scored-Phillies-Braves-5.27.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved