More Culture:

May 29, 2025

Five acts worth checking out at West Philly's PorchFest this weekend

More than 200 artists will be performing on stoops and in cafes Saturday — playing everything from surf rock to grunge.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
Local Honeymoon PorchFest Alex Lyon/for PhillyVoice

Local Honeymoon is among the acts performing at the 2025 West Philly PorchFest.

Get ready to bring your own lawn chairs and drinks out to West Philly this weekend for the annual PorchFest, a free DIY music event featuring more than 200 artists playing in cafes and on porches and stoops throughout the neighborhood. The ninth iteration will be Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The simplest way to enjoy the festival might be to just hop on the Market-Frankford line, head to the area and walk around a bit to discover something new organically. But if that sounds like a daunting and intimidating task, PhillyVoice is here to help point you in the right direction. 

RELATED: The Free Library's new Vinyl Record Listening Club mixes old- and new-school vibes

While every artist is worth checking out at an event like this that's based on community, here are five acts that have been on my radar.

Local Honeymoon

Knockbox Cafe, 405 S. 45th Street, at 2:20 p.m.

This Philadelphia-based band wears their influences on their sleeves from the likes of local favorites the Wonder Years and Modern Baseball to the easy listening energy of Jimmy Buffett. Whether they're singing about tropical drinks or Miller Lite, Local Honeymoon's collection of songs are high on laid-back vibes. 

Humilitarian

4227 Baltimore Avenue at 3 p.m.

Another Philly act, Humilitarian sits at the intersection of the shoegaze revival and the fifth wave emo circuit. There are elements of dream pop that seep in, too, making for epic buildups like on the nearly six-minute track "I'm Not Dreaming" from their 2025 album "Intra." They're simultaneously reminiscent of Slowdive and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die. 

Dark Surfers

420 S. 49th Street at 3 p.m.

Hailing from New Jersey, Dark Surfers feels indebted as much to the Beach Boys' iconic album "Pet Sounds" as they are early R.E.M. and the jangle pop scene of the 1980s. There's a hint of the Springsteen-esque Jersey Shore sound at play here as well. But, hey, how can you be a rock band from Jersey and not let the Boss trickle into your records a bit?

Velcro Homer

4512 Locust Street at 1 p.m.

A reinterpretation of the legendary 1990s grunge scene, local act Velcro Homer takes clear inspiration from Kurt Cobain with ample lo-fi energy to boot. 

Party Nerves

4514 Springfield Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Instrumental surf rock that meshes those 1950s and 1960s roots with some garage rock and punk sounds? Sure, let's wrap this up with something fun and off-kilter.

A full map and list of PorchFest spots and acts can be found here.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia Porchfest Bands West Philly

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Here are the road closures for Pride and Roots Picnic this weekend

Philly Pride Parade closures 2025

Sponsored

Summer evening events on the Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Parenting

Only 1 in 4 mothers report having 'excellent' mental health – a sharp decline from 2016

Mental health mothers

Social Media

Josh and Lori Shapiro share secret to marriage in anniversary video

Josh and Lori Shapiro

Festivals

Philly Pride Weekend features a 600-foot flag, march and festival

Philly Pride Month 2025

Phillies

The Phillies can play small ball. They'll need to when it matters most.

Alec-Bohm-Slide-Run-Scored-Phillies-Braves-5.27.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved