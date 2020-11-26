New Jersey issues new travel advisory for out-of-state travelers

The day before Thanksgiving, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced people who travel out of state for the holiday should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving.

Immediate neighbors New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware are exempt from this advisory, PennLive reported.

The advisory is the latest effort from government officials to limit travel during the holiday to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Statewide COVID-19 cases skyrocketed over the past few weeks. The New York Times reported that 4,049 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, and an overall increase in cases of 55% over the past two weeks.

This announcement comes one day before Thanksgiving — a holiday lawmakers and health officials have been urging Americans across the country to spend at home instead of traveling to see loved ones. They've asked everyone to stay home and celebrate with the members of your household.

“It’s not too late to change your plans for tomorrow,” Murphy tweeted. “I know it’s difficult and heartbreaking to break with tradition, but small gatherings this Thanksgiving are the best way to protect your loved ones and ensure we can gather safely in the years to come.”

Murphy urged people to avoid unnecessary travel to and from the state, stating self-quarantining is not mandatory, but "compliance is expected."

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outline metrics to inform its travel advisory," Murphy said in the statement. "Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time."

A 14-day quarantine at your home or a hotel is recommended if you do travel. Additional information about new travel precautions will be announced in the coming days.

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut issued a travel advisory in June that asked travelers returning from COVID-19 hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days. The region saw its COVID-19 cases drop after the advisory.

New York dropped this advisory late last month and instead requires a COVID-19 test from those entering from non-neighboring states before entry instead. It said the state will fine violators of the advisory, though New Jersey said instead for people to use "personal responsibility."

New Jersey announced 50 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and said hospitalization rose for the 26th consecutive day.