Philly D.A. charges man linked to string of alleged stalking incidents targeting women

A 32-year-old man whose face has shown up in posters warning Philadelphia women in recent weeks was charged Wednesday with a pair of alleged stalking incidents in Old City, one of potentially many more that women have shared on social media.

Steve Ditty, of Philadelphia, was arrested this week in connection with several incidents this month in the Old City area, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

In the first incident on Nov. 12, Ditty allegedly approached a woman in the area of 9th and South streets and attempted to initiate conversation. Ditty allegedly followed the woman as she jogged away, at one point reaching out his hand to her. He only relented when a bystander shouted at him to stop and attempted to intervene, prosecutors said.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 23 when the same woman was approached by Ditty in the area of 3rd and Market streets. Ditty allegedly made unwelcome comments about the woman's body and tried to initiate conversation.

When the woman learned of social media posts about Ditty and frightening encounters others said they had with him, she contacted Philadelphia police to report the incidents.

Another woman told investigators that Ditty approached her on Nov. 14 at an undisclosed location in Old City. Ditty allegedly asked if he could use the woman's phone, and when she declined, he spoke to her in a threatening way that made her uncomfortable. He allegedly refused to leave her alone, made unwanted physical contact and continued to follow her as she walked away.

Krasner said Ditty's arrest was a violation of probation following 10 months of incarceration for a similar offense.

Ditty was charged Wednesday with stalking, simple assault and harassment in the incidents described above.

Concerns about Ditty spread on social media when a poster was shared online warning women to be alert. The post claimed Ditty harassed women in the Rittenhouse area and South Philadelphia as well. Numerous women commented on Instagram post sharing similar interactions they had with Ditty in the past.

“Women and all people deserve the freedom and comfort of being able to move about in public spaces without fear for their safety. Unfortunately, so-called street harassment of women and girls is all too common,” said Branwen McNabb, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit Supervisor at the District Attorney's Office.

Other incidents allegedly involving Ditty remain under investigation. Additional charges are possible.

Victim of this conduct, or those who know victims of stalking and harassment, are encouraged you to report what they know to Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.