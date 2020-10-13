Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions

Philadelphia officials unveiled a series of new guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings Tuesday, loosening some restrictions and tightening others in an effort to strike the right balance as COVID-19 cases continue a recent uptick.

The changes come after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf revised statewide gathering limits last week, tying occupancy to the size of indoor and outdoor venues rather than imposing a fixed number.

"We will be more restrictive within the city limits than is allowed by the commonwealth," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Beginning Friday, Philadelphia will allow no more than 10% of the maximum occupancy at indoor spaces, compared to the 20% allowed elsewhere in Pennsylvania. The city will permit up to 250 people for the largest indoor venues, rather than 750 in the rest of the state.

"Let's say you have an indoor theater that has a maximum occupancy of 300 people," Farley said. "That could have 30 persons in that theater. Or a very large, indoor sports arena with a maximum occupancy of 10,000 could have no more than 250 persons. That includes athletes and staff."



Farley highlighted the fact that this new rule is more restrictive for very small indoor settings that were previously capped at 25 people.

"A space that has a maximum occupancy of 150 can host no more than 15 people," Farley said. "This, we hope, will prevent the social gatherings of 25 people that are occurring in very small spaces, which we have seen."

In other indoor settings, however, the new limits will be a bit higher as a result of these changes.

"The indoor limits also are slightly higher than what we've previously allowed for other routine indoor settings like retail stores, museums, libraries and gyms," Farley said. "These were at five (people) per thousand square feet. We're going to adjust those to 10 (people) per thousand square feet."

Mayor Jim Kenney pushed back against the idea that the restrictions are further harming indoor businesses that have been hard-hit by the pandemic. Contact tracing has consistently linked social gatherings to increased transmission of COVID-19.

"We're not trying to hurt anyone," Kenney said. "We're trying to keep people from getting sick and dying."

In outdoor settings, Philadelphia will allow 20% of the maximum occupancy if the venue holds less than 2,000 people. If the maximum occupancy is greater than 2,000, the city will allow 15% occupancy up to a total of 7,500, which is the same limit set across Pennsylvania.

The latter scenario will apply to Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field, beginning Sunday, as well as home football games for Temple University.

