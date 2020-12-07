Philadelphia Department of Prisons implements shelter-in-place for inmates as COVID-19 cases surge

As coronavirus infections continue to surge across the city, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons is ordering all 4,300-plus inmates to shelter-in-place to prevent any further spread of the virus.

City correctional facilities are currently experiencing an uptick in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, according to the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

The shelter-in-place order means that inmates may only leave their jail cell for showers, phone calls and virtual visits with attorneys, families and friends.

While all in-person guests are banned due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons is starting video visits with loved ones on Dec. 15. Only official legal visits with attorneys had been allowed to take place in a limited capacity.

The organization said that it is continuing to track trends of COVID-19 transmission in the city and the surrounding metropolitan area to guide future decisions.

“It is in the best interest to protect the health and safety of our staff, contractors, inmates and everyone within our PDP facilities to return to shelter in place,” the Philadelphia Department of Prisons said.

“We do not make this decision lightly. However, we must make every effort to mitigate transmission of COVID-19 to best protect everyone within our PDP facilities. We will continue all of our proactive measures to mitigate transmission and monitor accordingly, while working with and reporting positive cases to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, all inmates were put under a shelter-in-place and in-person visits were stopped as an effort “to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 within our facilities,” the government organization said.

The Philadelphia Department of Prisons began easing restrictions in June, when it allowed inmates to more freely leave their jail cells while maintaining social distancing.

The organization operates four facilities that house both male and female incarcerated people across the city. There are 4,344 total inmates currently incarcerated in PDP facilities.

The reimplementation of a shelter-in-place comes as Pennsylvania recorded a record-high 12,884 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, increasing the statewide total to 411,484 cases since the pandemic began.

Philadelphia reported a record-high 1,816 new coronavirus infections this past Friday, bringing the citywide total to 71,331 since the public health crisis started.