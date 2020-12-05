More Health:

December 05, 2020

Pa. sees the third day of highest COVID-19 cases, more than 12,800 reported Dec. 5

The state now has more than 411,000 positive cases and has had more than 11,000 deaths

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Pa-COVID-19_cases.original.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania sees it's third consecutive day of record-setting COVID-19 cases in the state.

Pennsylvania health officials reported 12,884 new COVID-19 cases, making it the third day in a row the state met a new highest single-day case count record. 

The state now has more than 411,000 positive cases and has had more than 11,000 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Approximately 15,455 of those cases were health care workers.

Secretary of Health Rachel Levine warned that hospital beds could fill up by Christmas and issued a state order that may postpone elective surgeries to make room.

"There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds," Levine said. "But more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff — doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs."

In the last 48 hours, there has been more than a 50% increase in COVID-19 admissions to hospitals in the region, and less than 10% of the region's hospital beds are anticipated to be available in the next three days.

The state also mandated stricter mask-wearing guidelines and travel restrictions which require anyone entering the state to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days.

"With freedom comes responsibility," Levine said. "We all have a responsibility to work toward a common good and, right now, that means following these orders and guidance in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania."

Currently, there are 5,230 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, and last week's percent positivity was 14.4%.

"Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home," according to the Department of Health. "Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Philadelphia released sweeping new restrictions across the city that included a ban on indoor-dining and museum closures through the rest of the year. Bars across the state were prohibited from selling alcohol on Thanksgiving Eve — the busiest night of the year for many establishments in the state. 

Many of these restaurants and bars were forced to close as a result. A group called Philadelphia Restaurant Owners Against Lockdown sued Mayor Kenney for banning indoor dining and imposing another city-wide lock down.

This surge in cases started before the Thanksgiving holiday and health officials urged residents to stay home. Despite the warnings, data shows many still traveled this holiday.

The CDC released new recommendations this week that reduce the quarantine period, if exposed to COVID-19, to 7 to 10 days instead of 14.

"We must stop the spread of this virus and quarantining once you have been exposed is essential," Levine said. "The incubation period for COVID-19 remains at 14 days and it is still most protective to quarantine for the full two weeks. However, the CDC has affirmed that quarantine can end after 10 days if the person doesn't develop symptoms, or after seven days if the person tests negative and has no symptoms."

Health officials also said there is an increase in cases among 19 - 24 year olds. More than 33% of area hospitals said they expect staffing shortages within the next week.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What is Zach Ertz's trade value this offseason?
Zach_Ertz_sidelines_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Illness

Philly surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports more than 1,800 daily cases
Philly 2,000 COVID

University of Pennsylvania

Penn student applauded for breakout novel published while attending college
penn student debut novel

Opinion

John McMullen: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has lost his way
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved