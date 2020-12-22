Philadelphia Auto Show expected to be pushed back until June

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic appears to have forced the Philadelphia Auto Show to be postponed to a later date in 2021.

Organizers are planning to hold the annual event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this June rather than during its typical late January and early February timeframe, according to 6ABC.

After the event was initially pushed back to March, Philadelphia Auto Show officials are now targeting June after realizing that a March date "was no longer feasible," according to a statement issued by the event's organizers.

Event organizers said that they are "currently exploring dates" in June and that they will continue to work with both state and local health officials to determine the safety of holding the Philadelphia Auto Show at that time.

Philadelphia Auto Show officials had yet to respond to PhillyVoice for comment.

The event, which has been around since 1902, is just one of several that has been postponed or canceled in Philly due to the ongoing public health crisis.

The Philadelphia Flower Show announced earlier this month that it will take place at FDR Park in South Philly in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time in the event's nearly 200-year history that it will take place outdoors. The show usually takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in March.

All large public events and gatherings across Philly through February 2021 were called off in July to slow the spread of COVID-19.

During the seven-month period, events such as the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Blue Cross Broad Street Run have been postponed or canceled because of the citywide restrictions.

The city's Office of Special Events has not accepted, reviewed or approved submissions for permits to produce festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs and flea markets held in public spaces. There has been no timeline in place to lift the moratorium, pending progress with COVID-19 beyond February.

Not included in the city's policy are private outdoor events with fewer than 50 guests, recreational sports with fewer than 25 participants, and events on private property, such as performance venues.