More Health:

December 21, 2020

Vaccinations to begin at New Jersey, Pennsylvania nursing homes next week

CVS Health and Walgreens rolling out coronavirus vaccines at long-term care facilities across the country

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health COVID-19
Nursing home COVID-19 vaccine Courtesy/CVS Health

CVS Health and Walgreens plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to seven million residents and staffers at 75,000 nursing homes.

About 55,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be deployed to New Jersey long-term care facilities next week as part of a CVS Health and Walgreens-led effort to inoculate residents and staffers. 

Pennsylvania nursing homes also will be receiving vaccines, but state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was unable to provide a specific total Monday. 

CVS Health and Walgreens are set to begin vaccinating nursing home residents and staffers in both states next Monday as part of their agreements with the federal government. 

About 125,000 people in New Jersey will be fully vaccinated through the effort, state officials said during a media briefing Monday. Doing so will require 250,000 doses because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two shots be given several weeks apart. 

Over the next two weeks, an additional 28,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be held in reserve for New Jersey nursing homes.

Additionally, the state's five developmental centers, group homes and HUD senior housing deemed high-risk for COVID-19 transmission will receive doses once all long-term care facility residents and staff have been inoculated.

During a press conference, Levine did not detail the administration process in Pennsylvania, saying it is still being determined by the federal government and the pharmacy chains. 

Operation Warp Speed has assured Pennsylvania that nursing home residents and staff who receive their initial dose will be able to get their booster shot three to four weeks later, Levine said.

Walgreens began administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Ohio and Connecticut nursing homes Friday. CVS began its rollout Monday. They will be administering vaccines at nursing homes in 12 states this week before expanding to another 36 states and Washington D.C. next week.

Both companies said they are planning to make three visits to each nursing home to ensure that residents and staff receive their initial shots and boosters. Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart. Moderna's second dose must be administered 28 days later. 

CVS Health is expecting to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at 40,000 long-term care facilities over the next three months. Walgreens plans to inoculate three million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities.

The companies were selected to handle the vaccine rollout in long-term care facilities by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The program is free of charge to long-term care facilities. Neither residents nor staff will incur any out-of-pocket costs.

"Walgreens is very proud to be a part of this historic milestone to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to our most vulnerable populations," Walgreens President John Standley said in a statement. "With more than a decade of experience administering various vaccines, we have the deep expertise to support this unprecedented effort to allow our nation to emerge from this pandemic."

Nursing home residents and health care workers have been given the highest priority to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 

"Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges," CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement"I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones."

CVS eventually will begin offering vaccines to the general public at locations across the country, with the goal of inoculating 20 to 25 million people per month.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Cvs Vaccines Walgreens Coronavirus New Jersey Nursing Homes Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
122020JalenHurts2

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and the Eagles' quarterback drama may never end
Jalen-Hurts-eagles-celebration_122020_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved