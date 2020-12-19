GoPuff will begin delivering at-home COVID-19 tests

Philadelphia residents could have a COVID-19 test delivered to their door from online food and convenience store delivery app, goPuff, as soon as next week.

The Philly-based company partnered with Purlab — a coronavirus testing company based in New York — to distribute the saliva tests in more than 500 cities across the country, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

To get the test, customers would order the test through the app to be delivered at their door.

Once done taking the test, they would send the saliva sample in a pre-labeled box to the Rutgers University RUCDR Infinite Biologistics Lab, for testing. The lab helped develop the test.

Results come in within 24 to 72 hours of Rutgers receiving the sample through Purlab's app.

A goPuff spokesperson told the Journal that the test kit, which is $145, is covered by most insurance companies. This type of test was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.

"The health and wellbeing of goPuff's customers, employees, driver partners and the community is always our top priority, which is why we continue to identify new opportunities to give back and provide support," Rafael Ilishayev, co-founder and co-CEO of goPuff, said. "GoPuff's unique business model enables us to quickly add new products to our assortment, then safely deliver those items to customers in just minutes from our local micro-fulfilment centers."

The president of Purlab, Michael Cohen, said saving time is "incredibly important to consumers seeking to test for Covid," and that the partnership is beneficial for both companies.

GoPuff became increasingly popular as the pandemic-caused shutdown kept people in their homes and out of grocery stores. It opened a location in Port Richmond in the spring to keep up with the demand.

The company was launched in 2013 by two Drexel University students while they were still in school. The business started as a way for party supplies to be delivered to college students and expanded across the country to deliver everything from groceries to cleaning supplies.

GoPuff has been active in pandemic-related relief. The company matched $1 million in donations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's Covid-19 Relief Fund and donated 50,000 masks to Philadelphia and Miami, as well as the University of Pennsylvania and other colleges. It also launched a $1 million initiative to support health care workers.