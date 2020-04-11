GoPuff opens Port Richmond site early amid surging coronavirus demands, seeks to hire thousands nationwide

Philadelphia-founded food delivery company goPuff is opening their new location in Port Richmond early to meet demands increased by the coronavirus pandemic.

The on-demand delivery startup expedited the launch of their newest Philly location to keep up with increased business from customers staying home amidst the global health crisis, Philadelphia Business Journal reported Friday. There are now eight goPuff facilities in the city alone, with other cites spread out in major U.S. cities as far as Portland, Oregon.

GoPuff was founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev while they were students at Drexel. The business took off, and boosted last year by $750 million investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund in August 2019.

The opening of additional facilities nationwide has been expedited as well, meaning the company will be hiring all over its 150 U.S. locations. GoPuff says they will be aiming to hire thousands of drivers and field staff in the coming weeks.

GoPuff was founded to deliver party supplies to college students, but now delivers over 3,000 different products, everything from candy to cleaning supplies. The service will deliver any orders totaling less than $49 for a flat $1.95 fee, and around only 30 minutes later the items should arrive at your door.