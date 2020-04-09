More Culture:

April 09, 2020

Penn Medicine doctor co-hosting coronavirus podcast "Making the Call"

Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, who helped craft the Affordable Care Act, and bioethicist Jonathan Moreno delve into ethical dilemmas

By Allie Miller
"Making the Call" is a new podcast about the coronavirus crisis and the medical ethical questions raised by it. The podcast hosts are two Penn professors who will hold long-form interviews examining issues like deciding which patients get ventilators.

A Penn Medicine doctor has launched "Making the Call," a new health care podcast focused on the coronavirus pandemic. 

Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, an oncologist who helped craft the Affordable Care Act, is hosting the podcast alongside Jonathan Moreno, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania. 

Emanuel's brother is famed Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the founder of Endeavor Content, the Los Angeles-based entertainment company supporting the podcast. 

"Making the Call" will release weekly episodes running 30 to 40 minutes long. The first episode, titled "Who get the ventilator?" addresses resource scarcity amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

Episodes will include on long-form interviews between Moreno, Emanuel and health care workers with expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. They will focus on the medical ethical dilemmas unfolding in real time, Deadline reported

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to the first episode and trailer here.

Emanuel was one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act when he served as a health advisor to the White House from 2009 to 2011. He also is a bioethicist and vice provost for Penn. Moreno is a professor of medical ethics and health policy. 

