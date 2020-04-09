West Philadelphia rapper Chynna dies at 25

April 09, 2020
West Philadelphia rapper Chynna, born Chynna Rogers, died on Wednesday. She was 25.
Her death was confirmed by her family to E! News. "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a statement. The cause of her death is not known at this time.
Rogers struggled with opioid addiction, which she addressed on her 2016 mixtape "Ninety." It was released after the Philly native had achieved three months of sobriety. "I realized I didn't have control of the situation anymore the day that I didn't even feel like getting high," Rogers said about her drug addiction to Pitchfork in 2016. “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that."
Rogers started in the music business after interning for the late record producer A$AP Yams, who died from accidental drug overdose in 2015. She joined A$AP Mob, a New York hip-hop collective, and released her first singles "Selfie" in 2013 and "Glen Coco" in 2014.
She released the EPs, "I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening" in 2015 and "music 2 die 2" in 2016. The rapper most recently released "in case i die first" in December.
Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the rap community. Philly rapper Tierra Whack tweeted, "I don't like surprises and life is full of em!" She then tweeted immediately after, "Philly is really one big a** family!"
I don’t like surprises and life is full of em!— Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) April 9, 2020
The rapper also retweeted Rogers' tribute post to rapper Mac Miller the day he died.
kool aid 2 my frozen pizza. period. pic.twitter.com/qKkOe2zhF8— Chynna (@MadeInChynna) September 8, 2018
Other artists paid tribute to Rogers, including A$AP Mob.
REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030— A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020
I can’t believe this 💔💔💔💔💔😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 not chynna not my little sis— Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) April 9, 2020
We gon miss you Chynna 💔 pic.twitter.com/nUGQEtlH2H— Tayyib Ali (@TayyibAli) April 9, 2020
Anyone that ever was blessed enough to have met or been around chynna knew how pure of a soul she was. Loving, giving, humble, talented, an amazing human being. What a sad fucking day.— Lil Debbie (@L1LDebbie) April 9, 2020
chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro... today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020
i love you. so very much.
my heart is officially iced.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.