April 09, 2020

West Philadelphia rapper Chynna dies at 25

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
West Philly rapper Chynna dead Chynna Rogers/YouTube

West Philly rapper Chynna Rogers died on Wednesday, her family confirmed. The artist was 25. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

West Philadelphia rapper Chynna, born Chynna Rogers, died on Wednesday. She was 25. 

Her death was confirmed by her family to E! News. "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a statement. The cause of her death is not known at this time.

Rogers struggled with opioid addiction, which she addressed on her 2016 mixtape "Ninety." It was released after the Philly native had achieved three months of sobriety. "I realized I didn't have control of the situation anymore the day that I didn't even feel like getting high," Rogers said about her drug addiction to Pitchfork in 2016. “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that." 

Rogers started in the music business after interning for the late record producer A$AP Yams, who died from accidental drug overdose in 2015. She joined A$AP Mob, a New York hip-hop collective, and released her first singles "Selfie" in 2013 and "Glen Coco" in 2014. 

She released the EPs, "I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening" in 2015 and "music 2 die 2" in 2016. The rapper most recently released "in case i die first" in December.

Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the rap community. Philly rapper Tierra Whack tweeted, "I don't like surprises and life is full of em!" She then tweeted immediately after, "Philly is really one big a** family!"

The rapper also retweeted Rogers' tribute post to rapper Mac Miller the day he died. 

Other artists paid tribute to Rogers, including A$AP Mob. 


Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

