More Culture:

April 08, 2020

Ciara praises Philadelphia nurses who perfected 'Level Up' dance challenge

Jefferson University Hospital's 'Swab Squad' stays positive by sharing performances on Instagram

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Jefferson Health
Jefferson University Hospital nurses Ciara coronavirus tjuh_pool/Instagram

The "Swab Squad" is a group of nurses at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, performs a dance routine to Ciara's song 'Level Up.' The singer shared a video of their routine on Instagram.

Nurses at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital have found a unique way to deal with the mounting stress of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The "Swab Squad" is a group of float and per diem nurses that fills in for different departments at the hospital. It recently has been serving at Jefferson's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Center City. 

The squad has used its Instagram account, @TJUH_Pool, to share team chants, exercise routines and dance moves. It's all in an effort stay positive. 

The group "leveled up" its swab game Sunday by tackling the dance challenge to "Level Up" by Ciara in a video that has now gone viral. The nurses reminded their followers that no protective personal equipment is ever wasted. 

"We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously," they wrote on Instagram. "However, we also take our team morale seriously and mental health just as serious." 

The singer took notice to the nurses' moves and posted the video to her Instagram account on Tuesday, which has now been viewed over 2.3 million times. 

"Seeing the doctors and nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy," Ciara wrote. "Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone!" 


The video received high praise from Janet Jackson, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe and more than 7,000 other commenters. The pool of nurses responded to Ciara's post, "Thank you so much for the support!! Your song keeps encouraging our team to #levelup." 

The "Swab Squad" has taken on everything from The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" TikTok dance challenge to highlighting the importance of "swab fingers" — a tribute to the 2000 cheerleader film, "Bring It On." 

While their spirits remain high, the nurses noted the pandemic can still take a toll on them. 

"We have a great team, and we do our best to remain optimistic (hence our dancing). That does not mean we do not have fears and anxieties," the team posted on Tuesday. "However, we choose not to be defined by them. We are Nurses. We are strong. We are resilient. And most importantly, we are together." 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Jefferson Health Philadelphia Coronavirus Instagram COVID-19 Thomas Jefferson University Hospital TikTok Nurses Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't get fooled by all these false promises of sports returning
wells-fargo-center-closed_040820_usat

Public Transportation

SEPTA will shift to 'Lifeline Service Schedule,' close stations amid COVID-19 restrictions
SEPTA Lifeline Service Schedule

Prevention

Jefferson scientists tout dual COVID-19-rabies vaccine to meet 'unprecedented' scale of pandemic
COVID-19 Rabies Vaccine

Sixers

Vote for Sweet 16 of all-time Sixers one-on-one tournament: Wilt Chamberlain region
Hal-Greer-Sixers_040720_sipa

Netflix

March Streaming Madness Sweet 16: Vote on the Netflix and Amazon regions
March Streaming Madness Sweet 16 Bracket

Food & Drink

These restaurants are offering Easter dinner for pickup and delivery
Easter

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved