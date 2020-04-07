Where to buy liquor in Philadelphia

Some wine bars and restaurants are selling red, white and bubbly varieties, while bottle shops and breweries are selling beers and ciders.

But if you're looking for liquor during the coronavirus crisis in Philadelphia, it's a little harder to find.



To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations across Pennsylvania have been closed since March 17, and although the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently opened its online store for limited sales, it only permits a certain number of visitors and orders per day.

Instead of getting frustrated with the website, you can instead order liquor directly from local distilleries.

Philadelphia Distilling has opened a no-touch, drive through liquor store outside its distillery and shop in Fishtown. You can either place an order online or call (215) 671-0346. Pickups can be made daily between noon and 8 p.m. Philadelphia Distilling asks that you stay in your car and have your order number when you arrive.

Another option is to have the locally-made gin, vodka, absinthe or amaro shipped directly to your home for a $10 delivery fee.

Federal Distilling's Stateside Vodka is available for contactless delivery by calling (215) 425-4200. There's a three-bottle minimum. Orders will be delivered within 48 hours of purchase. Call between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to place an order.

Manatawny Still Works is offering delivery. There's a two-bottle minimum and orders of four or more ship for free.

Orders of any size also are available for pick up from the Pottstown distillery and the East Passyunk Avenue tasting room on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Orders must be placed online.

Liquor is available for both pickup and delivery through New Liberty Distillery's website. Most deliveries will be within two to three business days. Same-day pickup is available with five hours notice.