Bruce Springsteen to guest DJ on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday morning

Bruce Springsteen will be on the airwaves as a guest DJ on SiriusXM's E Street Radio on Wednesday morning.

The Boss will broadcast to his very-own SiriusXM channel beginning at 10:00 a.m. from his home in Colts Neck, Monmouth County, with a program called "From His Home, to Yours." He's expected to play songs from artists who he has been listening to while social distancing at his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those musicians include Bob Dylan – who is considered one of Springsteen's biggest influences – Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa, Sam Cooke, Don Henley, Wyclef Jean, Roy Orbison, and Lucinda Williams. It wouldn't be a surprise if Springsteen played some of his own music, too.

"I am here to wish you well and to play you some songs that kind of work with the times that we're living through," Springsteen said on the SiriusXM channel on Tuesday, according to Rolling Stone.

Loyal E Street Radio listeners know that Springsteen is an avid listener his SiriusXM channel, and The Boss has even called in before to talk to the DJs.

Springsteen, alongside fellow New Jersey celebrities Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Carli Lloyd, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, and Charlie Puth, helped launch the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund last month to raise money in the state's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The relief fund funnels resources to the most-pressing needs in combating the COVID-19 crisis. All donations will be given to organizations and services on the front line of the outbreak in hopes of lessening its economic, medical and social impact.

SiriusXM announced last week that its live radio streams are free to listen to during the coronavirus pandemic. The New York-based network broadcasts its music, talk and sports programming via satellite and streaming on the web. To access the free streams – including Springsteen's E Street Radio channel – go to siriusxm.com and click the "start streaming" button or download the SiriusXM app for your smartphone.