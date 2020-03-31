Sirius XM now free to stream during COVID-19 pandemic, including the Howard Stern Show

There is another form of free entertainment to distract everyone from the coronavirus pandemic keeping us inside: SiriusXM is giving access to its live radio streams, including its premium tier with the Howard Stern Show.

Howard Stern announced the news Tuesday morning on his show. SiriusXM will remain completely free through May 15.

SiriusXM broadcasts it music, talk and sports programming via satellite and streaming on the web. To access the free streams, go to siriusxm.com and click the "start streaming" button or download the SiriusXM app for your smartphone.

The online and satellite radio network is based in New York. Fewer Americans are getting in their cars everyday amid the global pandemic, so fewer are listening to the radio on their commutes to work. SiriusXM CEO Jim Steyer Meyer said it the company is making its music, entertainment, and news available to those staying at home, to maintain listener access.

"In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content," Meyer said. "... a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels."

Stern, whose show can be heard live on channel 100, has been broadcasting new episodes of his morning show remotely in his home because of the coronavirus. Many other hosts on the platform are doing the same.

In 1985, Philadelphia became the first radio market to syndicate the Howard Stern Show outside of New York where it was broadcast. His show airded weekday mornings on the former 94 WYSP from then until December 2005 when he left terrestrial radio for SiriusXM.

The Howard Stern Show schedule on SiriusXM can be found here.