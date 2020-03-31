More Culture:

March 31, 2020

Sirius XM now free to stream during COVID-19 pandemic, including the Howard Stern Show

It is the first time since 2005, on the old 94 WYSP, that his morning show can be heard in Philadelphia – at no charge

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Freebies Howard Stern
Howard Stern SiriusXM Corey Sipkin/SIPA

SiriusXM is granting free access to its live radio streams, including the Howard Stern Show, through May 15, 2020. Howard Stern is broadcasting his show remotely from home home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is another form of free entertainment to distract everyone from the coronavirus pandemic keeping us inside: SiriusXM is giving access to its live radio streams, including its premium tier with the Howard Stern Show.

Howard Stern announced the news Tuesday morning on his show. SiriusXM will remain completely free through May 15.

SiriusXM broadcasts it music, talk and sports programming via satellite and streaming on the web. To access the free streams, go to siriusxm.com and click the "start streaming" button or download the SiriusXM app for your smartphone.

The online and satellite radio network is based in New York. Fewer Americans are getting in their cars everyday amid the global pandemic, so fewer are listening to the radio on their commutes to work. SiriusXM CEO Jim Steyer Meyer said it the company is making its music, entertainment, and news available to those staying at home, to maintain listener access.

"In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content," Meyer said. "... a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels." 

Stern, whose show can be heard live on channel 100, has been broadcasting new episodes of his morning show remotely in his home because of the coronavirus. Many other hosts on the platform are doing the same.

In 1985, Philadelphia became the first radio market to syndicate the Howard Stern Show outside of New York where it was broadcast. His show airded weekday mornings on the former 94 WYSP from then until December 2005 when he left terrestrial radio for SiriusXM.

The Howard Stern Show schedule on SiriusXM can be found here.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Freebies Howard Stern Philadelphia Free Streaming Music Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sorry fans, don't expect to attend a single sporting event in 2020
1_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Goverment

Gov. Murphy wants harsher punishments for New Jersey residents not social distancing
New Jersey social distancing

Health News

New Jersey to receive 300 ventilators from federal government to combat coronavirus outbreak
Ventilators New Jersey coronavirus

Eagles

Should the Eagles trade for a wide receiver, like Brandin Cooks or Sammy Watkins?
033120BrandinCooks

TV

John Oliver desperately wants to buy rat-erotica painting by Pennsylvania artist
John Oliver President Trump Coronavirus

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved