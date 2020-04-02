More Culture:

April 02, 2020

HBO to offer free streaming of 500 hours of TV shows, movies during COVID-19 pandemic

Premium network taking down paywall on wide selection of content

By Michael Tanenbaum
Starting April 3, HBO will remove its paywall for 500 hours of free streaming content during the coronavirus pandemic. The selection includes acclaimed series such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," as well as movies and documentaries.

HBO will offer nearly 500 hours of free streaming content beginning Friday as the premium network looks to provide quarantined households with more entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic. 

WarnerMedia plans to roll out the promotion through downloads of the HBO Go or HBO Now apps, Variety reported Thursday. 

The following free series will be available in their entirety: "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Veep," "Succession," "Six Feet Under," "Silicon Valley," "Ballers," "Barry" and "True Blood."

An additional 20 Warner Bros. movies, including "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” will be available as part of the free offer, along with documentary series such as  "McMillion$" and "The Apollo."

Absent from the list are HBO favorites "Game of Thrones" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." 

The move comes as WarnerMedia plans to launch HBO Max in May, a $14.99 subscription that will feature all HBO content along with originals, library titles and licensed content. 

In addition to the app downloads, the free HBO content will become available through participating distribution platforms in the days to come. 


