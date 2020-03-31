Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, there's a new brew from Fishtown's Evil Genius Beer Co. that's perfect to drink while re-watching Netflix's weirdly addictive documentary "Tiger King" during isolation.

The brewery, which loves to give its beer crazy names that often relate to pop culture phenomenas has created a pale ale called Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband To A Tiger Later IDK.

If you don't get the name (please go watch "Tiger King" right now), it's a reference to Carole Baskin, one of the true crime documentary's main characters, and the disappearance of her husband Jack Donald "Don" Lewis.

Now, because of the popularity of "Tiger King," a Florida sheriff is asking for new leads in the 1997 cold case.

Joe Exotic, the title character who lorded over a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, has a long-running feud with Baskin and promoted the rumor. Joe Exotic is currently in prison after a jury found him guilty of hiring someone to kill the animal rights activist.

And if you're worried these are spoilers for the show, don't fret. There are plenty more bonkers things within the seven hours of insane television. You really need to watch for yourself.

So, back to the "Tiger King"-inspired beer. It's available for takeout only from the brewery's 1727 N. Front St. location. The cost is $12.50 per crowler and $22.50 per growler, according to a Facebook post by Evil Genius on Monday. You can call the brewery at (215) 425-6820.

Evil Genius isn't the only local spot to buy alcohol that's a fan of "Tiger King," either. Philly's Stateside Vodka posted a video to Instagram promoting its delivery service with someone doing their best Joe Exotic impression.



