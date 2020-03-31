More Events:

March 31, 2020

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
Evil Genius has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew Courtesy of/Evil Genius Beer Company

A pale ale inspired by the Netflix show 'Tiger King' is available from Fishtown's Evil Genius Beer Co. The brew is called Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband To A Tiger Later IDK.

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, there's a new brew from Fishtown's Evil Genius Beer Co. that's perfect to drink while re-watching Netflix's weirdly addictive documentary "Tiger King" during isolation.

The brewery, which loves to give its beer crazy names that often relate to pop culture phenomenas has created a pale ale called Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband To A Tiger Later IDK.

RELATED: Gritty does his best impression of Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King'

If you don't get the name (please go watch "Tiger King" right now), it's a reference to Carole Baskin, one of the true crime documentary's main characters, and the disappearance of her husband Jack Donald "Don" Lewis.

Now, because of the popularity of "Tiger King," a Florida sheriff is asking for new leads in the 1997 cold case.

Joe Exotic, the title character who lorded over a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, has a long-running feud with Baskin and promoted the rumor. Joe Exotic is currently in prison after a jury found him guilty of hiring someone to kill the animal rights activist.

And if you're worried these are spoilers for the show, don't fret. There are plenty more bonkers things within the seven hours of insane television. You really need to watch for yourself.

So, back to the "Tiger King"-inspired beer. It's available for takeout only from the brewery's 1727 N. Front St. location. The cost is $12.50 per crowler and $22.50 per growler, according to a Facebook post by Evil Genius on Monday. You can call the brewery at (215) 425-6820.

Evil Genius isn't the only local spot to buy alcohol that's a fan of "Tiger King," either. Philly's Stateside Vodka posted a video to Instagram promoting its delivery service with someone doing their best Joe Exotic impression.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beers Philadelphia Evil Genius Beer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sorry fans, don't expect to attend a single sporting event in 2020
1_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Goverment

Gov. Murphy wants harsher punishments for New Jersey residents not social distancing
New Jersey social distancing

Health News

New Jersey to receive 300 ventilators from federal government to combat coronavirus outbreak
Ventilators New Jersey coronavirus

Eagles

Should the Eagles trade for a wide receiver, like Brandin Cooks or Sammy Watkins?
033120BrandinCooks

TV

John Oliver desperately wants to buy rat-erotica painting by Pennsylvania artist
John Oliver President Trump Coronavirus

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved