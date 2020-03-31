'For You' is a must-read book for Philly-area Bruce Springsteen fans social distancing at home

As social distancing guidelines remain in place until further notice to help combat the spread of coronavirus, most Americans are isolating at home and finding various ways to entertain themselves when not working. That form of entertainment can come through watching television shows and movies, playing board and card games, or reading a book.



Concert-goers are now unfortunately unable to attend shows and festivals for the foreseeable future, so plenty of music is being streamed to fill the void too.

But one thing that is sure to cheer up music lovers, especially Bruce Springsteen fans, is a book titled “For You: Original Stories and Photographs by Bruce Springsteen's Legendary Fans,” by author Lawrence Kirsch.

The book was originally published in 2007 and had been sold out since 2009. But in 2019, Kirsch decided to reprint a limited edition of 1,100 copies of the book for the first and only time. The title comes from the hit Springsteen song off his debut album “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” in 1973.

The 200-plus page book pays homage to The Boss himself, but most importantly, to his fans. From cover to cover, the book is packed with stories and over 400 photos of Springsteen told through the words and eyes of his fans from across 30 countries, showcasing just how wide and impactful his reach has been around the world. The stories and photos from fans capture Springsteen moments during the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

Springsteen diehards who read this book are sure to relate and have had similar experiences to many, if not most, of the stories shared. It will make one want to play some of Bruce’s music or wish that he or she were at one of his iconic concerts. Not to mention, plenty of other famous musicians who have performed with Springsteen are featured in many of the stories and photos.

Given his proximity to the area, there’s also no shortage of stories and photos of Springsteen’s performances across the region in the book too. Performances by Springsteen at venues such as the Spectrum, Veterans Stadium, JFK Stadium, and the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, The Main Point in Bryn Mawr, Widener College in Chester, The Roxy Theater in Manayunk, The Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Camden County Community College, and The Electric Factory in Philly are all captured in the book, either through first-hand accounts or photos.

Furthermore, many of the stories and photos that are shared in the book come from fans who live in the Greater Philadelphia region. One story that stood out came from a man in Columbus, Ohio who saw Springsteen perform at the Spectrum on December 8, 1980, an infamous day in American history:

On the evening of December 8, 1980, a demented young man named Mark David Chapman, who wanted to be famous, pumped five bullets into John Lennon, who died a few minutes later of his wounds. It was 11:50 p.m. I was attending a Bruce Springsteen concert at the Spectrum in Philadelphia that night. Bruce’s fifth album, “The River,” had been released that fall, and “Hungry Heart” was somewhere near the top of the charts. I was a 19-year-old sophomore in college. My friends and I had driven about three hours to the Spectrum from Carlisle, and we saw an amazing show. The Boss played for about four and a half hours that night.

The concert let out at about the time that Chapman fired the fatal rounds. Nobody told Bruce Springsteen that John Lennon had been shot, so nothing was said during the show. We were completely ignorant of events when we left the arena to head for the cars.

When we got to the car, all of the Philly radio stations were playing nothing but Beatles and John Lennon songs, and we could not, for the life of us, understand why. Finally, there was a break in the music, and we heard the terrible news. Obviously, that’s a night that is forever burned into my memory, both for the incredible show we saw, and then for the horrific events that we learned of after the end of the show.

It’s a perfect book for the coffee table and, in the meantime, to keep one occupied and entertained while social distancing at home. Less than 450 copies of the book remain, and you can order a copy here.