Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi help launch New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to address coronavirus outbreak

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Carli Lloyd helped launch the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, a nonprofit seeking to mitigate the various effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

First Lady Tammy Murphy formally announced the fund Tuesday. The launch included a video featuring some of New Jersey's most famous residents and natives calling on residents to donate to the cause.



The celebrities also included musician Charlie Puth, comedians Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart, actor Danny DeVito and actress Whoopi Goldberg.



“We need to pull together and start the healing at home,” Springsteen said.

The video can be viewed below:

There are 3,675 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 44 deaths as of Monday afternoon. The state has been one of the hardest-hit by COVID-19.



The relief fund will funnel resources to the most-pressing needs in combating the COVID-19 crisis, Murphy said. All donations will be given to organizations and services on the front line of the outbreak in hopes of lessening its economic, medical and social impact.

Interested donors can find more information about the relief fund on its website.

There are 92 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Jersey, including 36 in Burlington County and 33 in Camden County. Gloucester County has 13.



On Sunday, a Camden County woman became the first person in South Jersey to die of COVID-19.