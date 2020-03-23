First coronavirus deaths reported in the Philly region

March 23, 2020
The first deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the Philadelphia region were reported Sunday night.
A Montgomery County man was the first in Southeastern Pennsylvania to die of COVID-19. A Camden County woman was the first to die in South Jersey.
The identities of the victims were not released.
The Montgomery County victim was a 72-year-old Abington Township man who died Saturday after being hospitalized for several days.
Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh released a statement Sunday evening offering condolences to the man's family and friends.
"Today, we are deeply saddened to announce the first loss of life to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. On behalf of our entire community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual. While most people with COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, this loss of life underscores the urgent need for everyone to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, to protect individuals who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, as well as our critical workforces like health care workers and first responders."
The Camden County victim was a Barrington woman in her 80s, according to multiple media reports. Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli tweeted the news Sunday night.
I am sorry to report the first COVID-19 death in Camden County. My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends. Please,please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve. https://t.co/WACu8w6ZEb— Louis Cappelli Jr (@LouisCappelliJr) March 23, 2020
"I share our love and condolences with her family and friends. Be assured we will do everything we can to continue to protect the health and safety of our residents."
