March 23, 2020

First coronavirus deaths reported in the Philly region

Montgomery County man, Camden County woman fall victim to COVID-19

John Kopp
The first coronavirus deaths in the Philadelphia region were announced Sunday, March 22, 2020. A Montgomery County man became the first person in Southeastern Pennsylvania to die of COVID-19 while a Camden County woman became the first person in South Jersey to die of the virus.

RELATED STORY: Philadelphia issues stay-at-home order to go into effect Monday morning

The identities of the victims were not released. 

The Montgomery County victim was a 72-year-old Abington Township man who died Saturday after being hospitalized for several days. 

Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh released a statement Sunday evening offering condolences to the man's family and friends.

"Today, we are deeply saddened to announce the first loss of life to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. On behalf of our entire community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual. While most people with COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, this loss of life underscores the urgent need for everyone to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, to protect individuals who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, as well as our critical workforces like health care workers and first responders."

The Camden County victim was a Barrington woman in her 80s, according to multiple media reports. Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli tweeted the news Sunday night. 

Barrington Mayor Patti Harris released a statement to the Courier-Post mourning the woman.

"I share our love and condolences with her family and friends. Be assured we will do everything we can to continue to protect the health and safety of our residents."

