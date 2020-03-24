More Culture:

Firefly Music Festival in Delaware canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

The annual four-day event was scheduled to be held June 18-21 in Dover, Delaware

The 2020 Firefly Music Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday. The four-day event, scheduled for June18-21 in Dover, Delaware, was to feature performances by Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine and Diplo, among others.

The 2020 Firefly Music Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak across the Philadelphia region, event organizers announced on Tuesday.

The four-day event was slated to take place June 18-21 in Dover, Delaware. The musicians who were scheduled to perform included Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Diplo and Lil Dicky. 

“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020,” event organizers wrote. “We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has advised that all mass gatherings of 50 or more people be put on hold for the foreseeable future. Americans are encouraged to practice social distancing to further mitigate the spread of the virus. 

“We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors and our community in Dover, Delaware,” event organizers said.

The festival is held every year on 105 acres located at The Woodlands at Dover’s International Speedway, which is a less-than two hours from Philadelphia. Attendees typically camp out at the festival grounds.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to the festival will be able to receive a full refund or transfer his or her ticket to the 2021 festival, organizers said. An email with instructions on how to get a refund or transfer one’s ticket to next year’s concert will be sent out this Friday. 

“In these unprecedented times, we send you our love,” organizers said. “Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you in the Woodlands in June 2021 where we will dance, sing and celebrate live music together.

