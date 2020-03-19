Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion concert replaced with livestream show named 'Til Further Notice

Willie Nelson's Texas music festival Luck Reunion 2020, which was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, will instead become a virtual event with a new name, 'Til Further Notice.

The free livestream will take place Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. 'Til Further Notice can be streamed on Facebook, Twitch and the event's website.

Many artists will perform from their own homes, but some will broadcast from Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas.



In addition to Nelson, artists participating in the online concert include Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, Randy Houser, Lucius, Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Katie Pruitt, Tré Burt, Ian Ferguson, Sunny War, Tami Neilson and Thomas Csorba.

Fans watching will have the option to donate to artists through a digital tip jar. Those tips will then go to a charity of that performer's choosing.



On St. Patrick's Day, the Irish punk band Dropkick Murphys also made the most of the tough situation created by the coronavirus and performed a livestream concert in honor of the holiday. Their St. Patrick's Day shows in Boston had been postponed due to social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings of people.

