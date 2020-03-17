Dropkick Murphys to play livestream concert on St. Patrick's Day

While this St. Patrick's Day may feel different than others, since there are no parties to attend at bars or restaurants due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions, we can still find ways to get into the spirit of the holiday.

Tonight in your living room, you can crank up the volume on your laptop or smart TV and rock out to a livestream concert performed by the Irish punk band Dropkick Murphys at 7 p.m.

"For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick's Day weekend. The current world situation is the only thing that would ever stop us from doing so," reads a statement from the band. Their St. Patrick's Day shows in Boston have been rescheduled for September.

The Dropkick Murphys' concert tonight, dubbed Streaming Up from Boston, is free to watch. It can be be viewed on the band's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

And while there won't be a live audience at the show, the Dropkick Murphys still promise a full set and possibly surprise guests.



So if you remembered to stock up on Guinness in preparation for the holiday, raise a glass tonight in front of your screen to finding small ways to stay connected during this time of social distancing.