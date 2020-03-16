More Culture:

March 16, 2020

Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Don't let COVID-19 keep you from working out

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
If you can't go to the gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can work out remotely by using fitness apps. There are tons of at-home workouts to try while social distancing because of coronavirus.

It's likely that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted your daily routine in a big way due to working remotely and social distancing from others.

If you're avoiding your usual group workouts, or your gym has temporarily closed, you can still maintain your fitness regime and bring some normality back into your life through fitness apps.

There are tons of options out there for at-home workouts. Below, we've rounded up some of the most popular ones you may want to try this month.

Down Dog

Down Dog, a highly-rated app for practicing yoga at home, is making its yoga for beginners, HIIT, barre and 7-minute workout classes free through Wednesday, April 1.

"Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, many people are avoiding gathering in large groups, including yoga studios and other fitness spaces," Carlos Ormachea, co-founder of Down Dog, said in a statement. "We believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most, and we are committed to doing our part to help out."

Peloton Digital

If you bought the fancy bike, that's great. Those with any type of at-home fitness machines should make good use of them during this time. But if you don't have the Peloton indoor cycling bike, you can still use the app. 

Anyone can sign up for the Peloton Digital membership for $12.99 per month. There are live and recorded video and audio workouts for yoga, strength-training, guided runs, meditation and cycling.

ClassPass

You probably already know that ClassPass provides access to different fitness classes at various studios via a flat-rate monthly subscription, but did you know membership also includes in-app access to audio and video workouts?

If you're staying away from group workouts, this is a great resource for exercising in your living room. 

Also, if you're a new member, you can try ClassPass for free.

Obé

Obé offers 100 live classes per week, plus more than 4,000 on-demand classes. You can do a total-body workout in 28 minutes or less, which is great if you're working from home and want to use your lunch break to fit in some exercise.

You can do yoga, pilates, dance cardio, barre and so much more. Even better, if you're new to Obé, you can start a free trial. The monthly membership is $27.

Headspace

Managing stress is important for your health and one way to combat worries and anxieties is through meditation. With Headspace, you can learn mindfulness skills and meditate anywhere and anytime.

Currently, any US-based health care professional working in a public health setting can get a free subscription to Headspace Plus by enrolling with their National Provider Identifier. All subscribers will get free access to more than 1,000 hours of meditation and mindfulness content through the end of the year.

In addition, Headspace also unlocked a free "weathering the storm" collection in the app, designed to support consumers during the COVID-19 outbreak. The collection is available in the "explore" tab.

