Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Events:

March 18, 2020

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing

Here's an easy way to feel less lonely during self-quarantine. All you need are Google Chrome and an account for the streaming service

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
Netflix Party Photo by freestocks.org/on Unsplash

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that lets groups of friends watch TV shows and movies simultaneously but remotely. It's a great resource for anyone feeling lonely during the coronavirus pandemic to connect with their friends while social distancing.

There's an easy way to feel connected to your friends while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that lets groups of friends get together virtually to watch their favorite Netflix TV shows and movies simultaneously and remotely. The extension also comes with a chat room, so participants can share their thoughts in real time on whatever is streaming.

RELATED: Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

While Netflix Party isn't new, it's never been more appropriate. It's a great resource for people who are self-quarantining, making it a little more pleasant to "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below are the steps to take to start your group movie night.

  1. Go to Netflix Party on a Google Chrome browser and click "Get Netflix Party for free!"
  2. Click "Add to Chrome" and then click "Add extension."
  3. You should see "NP" appear in the top right corner of Google Chrome when it is installed.
  4. Get your friends to follow the above steps and log into their Netflix accounts so you can all watch together.
  5. Using Chrome, go to Netflix and pick a TV show or movie.
  6. Click the "NP" button on your browser.
  7. Choose if you want to be in charge of pausing, fast-forwarding and rewinding by checking the "Only I have control" box, or if you want to let everyone have those controls.
  8. Click "Start the Party" and copy the URL that appears.
  9. Send that link to your friends.
  10. Friends need to log-in to their Netflix accounts and make sure to click the "NP" button in Google Chrome.

And from there, everyone should be able to watch together!

To handle the additional volume of users home during the coronavirus, Netflix Party added 27 servers earlier this month. 

If you're struggling with deciding what to watch on Netflix, below are some bingeable show suggestions.

• "Love is Blind"
• "Schitt's Creek"
• "The Good Place"
• "Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father"

And if all else fails, re-watch "The Office" for the millionth time.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix Philadelphia TV Shows United States Coronavirus COVID-19 Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Religion

Catholic leaders suspend Masses indefinitely to mitigate coronavirus spread in Philly, South Jersey
Archdiocese Philadelphia mass schedule coronavirus

Prevention

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders
new jersey malls coronavirus

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Self-Care

Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties
Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved