Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing

There's an easy way to feel connected to your friends while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that lets groups of friends get together virtually to watch their favorite Netflix TV shows and movies simultaneously and remotely. The extension also comes with a chat room, so participants can share their thoughts in real time on whatever is streaming.
While Netflix Party isn't new, it's never been more appropriate. It's a great resource for people who are self-quarantining, making it a little more pleasant to "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below are the steps to take to start your group movie night.
And from there, everyone should be able to watch together!
To handle the additional volume of users home during the coronavirus, Netflix Party added 27 servers earlier this month.
If you're struggling with deciding what to watch on Netflix, below are some bingeable show suggestions.
• "Love is Blind"
• "Schitt's Creek"
• "The Good Place"
• "Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father"
And if all else fails, re-watch "The Office" for the millionth time.
