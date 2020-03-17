Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Let's all take a deep breath in, and a deep breath out.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting daily life, you may find yourself feeling more stressed out than usual. That's totally understandable, but take a moment to relax your shoulders and ease some of the tension you've been carrying around.

To further shed those feelings of worry, spend some time on self-care. Below are a few very simple ways to take care of your well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Make a Phone Call

Reach out to a friend you've been meaning to call. Chat with your mom. Catch up with an old coworker. Whoever you decide to dial, they'll be glad to hear from you. A phone conversation, no matter how brief, during this time of social distancing can help reinvigorate you.

You can use the conversation to voice your worries and realize you're not alone with your problems, or you can use the call as a way to escape from stressful thoughts and focus on positive things.

Read a Book

If you're feeling trapped by the necessity of avoiding your usual hangouts during the coronavirus pandemic, books offer a mental escape when you can't physically go out and about.

Try setting aside some reading time during your day, maybe during your lunch break or before bed.

If you're looking for something new to read, some suggestions are picking a new title from Amazon's Best Books of the Month, or get a copy of "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng, since the TV adaption premieres on Hulu this week.

Get Creative

You could try out a new recipe, doodle in a notebook or strum a guitar. Do anything that lets you focus on the act of creating, letting your mind rest from anxious thoughts.

If you jumped on the adult coloring book trend a few years ago, now might be a good time to break those back out and mindlessly make art.

List What You're Grateful For

If you feel overwhelmed by all the negatives, it's helpful to look at the positives. Take a moment and write down at least one thing you're grateful for at the moment. It could be as simple as having clean sheets on your bed, or as general as having family nearby.

Focusing on the good things in your life can help you gain some perspective during uncertain times.