More News:

March 17, 2020

Take a stroll through these Philly-area parks while social distancing

As coronavirus shuts down much of the region, green spaces are partially open for healthy visitors

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Exercise
Social distancing in parks Source/Wikipedia commons

Facilities in Pennsylvania's state parks such as bathrooms and education centers will close for two weeks starting March 17, 2020 as state officials try to limit the spread of coronavirus. Access to the natural areas of these parks will remain open to the public.

There are plenty of outdoor spaces in the Philadelphia region where people can enjoy some time away from home while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

The natural areas of state parks and forests in Pennsylvania are remaining open for "dispersed recreation," the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday. But park facilities, including education centers and bathrooms, will be closed.

All trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas will be open for activities like hiking. Dog-walking also will be allowed in areas that permit pets. 

Both the Philadelphia Department of Health, along with the DCNR, recommend that people use precaution when out in public. 

“We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces including avoiding groups and crowds," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a statement. "Visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home."

State parks in the Philly region include Benjamin Rush State Park in Northeast Philadelphia, Neshaminy in Bensalem, Ridley Creek in Media, Evansburg in Collegeville, Nockamixon in Quakertown, Marsh Creek in Downingtown and Fort Washington in Montgomery County.

Visitors are advised against using public transportation to travel to these parks. 

Within the city, Fairmount Park, Wissahickon Valley Park, Pennypack Park and Clark Park are among the larger parks for people to get some fresh air. 

To practice maximum safety while enjoying parks, DCNR officials advise visitors to keep six feet away from others, bring hand sanitizer and avoid touching their face, eyes, and nose. They also advise visitors to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when sneezing or coughing. 

Of course, if people who are sick should stay home and away from others.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Exercise Philadelphia Neshaminy State Park Wissahickon Valley Park Conservation Dogs Pennypack Park Clark Park Parks Hiking Nature Walking Fairmount Park Pennsylvania Ridley Creek State Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Eagles

Recapping the Eagles first day of free agency, or uh, legal tampering
031720JavonHargrave

Fitness

Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved